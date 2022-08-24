Marauders welcome more traditional preseason camp

From the start last season, it was a sprint to get ready for the University of Mary volleyball team.

Head coach Abby Pollart was hired just over a week before the season began, making for a lot of cramming for the players and coaches.

This year, it's been a whole lot different.

"We've come a long way from where we were at this time last year, to where we are now," Pollart said. "Planning a season in 10 days, yeah, that's not great, but we made the best of it and I like where we're at right now."

The Marauders have been grinding away in the gym for nearly a month. No classes, just a lot of volleyball. They're anxious for outside competition and will get it this weekend with four games in two days in Billings, Mont.

"Our players are hungry. The preseason is long, it's a grind, but we've been mentally locked in and have continued to improve," Pollart said. "They're itching to play. We'll learn a lot, then make tweaks after that."

The Marauders play Chadron State (Neb.) and Montana State-Billings on Friday, followed by South Dakota Mines and Saint Martin's (Wash.) on Saturday.

They'll do so with an experienced team.

The Marauders return their leaders in aces (Nehykah Ellis), assists (Kameron Selvig), blocks (Emily Torborg), digs (Kaia Sueker) and kills (Ellis).

Ellis clubbed 239 kills last season. She also served 31 aces.

"We'll look for Nehykah to take a lot of big swings for us this year," Pollart said.

Two transfers, Ally Gruber and Reyna Isenbart, also figure prominently into the attack.

Maddie Cooper moves from right side back to her "comfort zone" at middle hitter. Cooper, a Fargo Davies grad, had 82 kills last season.

Selvig, from Jamestown, will run the offense. The 5-8 setter dished out 604 assists and was second on the team with 29 aces last fall.

"I think offensively we're still trying to find our groove and what works well for everybody," Pollart said. "Finding our confidence and rhythm in serve-receive are both critical to our success. We're in a good spot, but we can't ever be satisfied."

Defensively, Kaia Sueker scooped up 400 digs last season and will lead the back row brigade again.

"We've been touching a lot of balls and have been scrappy defensively," Pollart said. "I definitely like where we are."

The Marauders picked up four Northern Sun wins last season, two more than the previous two seasons combined. Climbing the ladder in the "ruthless" NSIC, as Pollart accurately described it, is a difficult task indeed.

"Every match is an opportunity to grow and get better. That's what's great about it," she said.

They're certainly ahead of where they were this time last year, when the first task was simply learning everyone's names.

"We were trying to get to know the players, even getting to know each other as coaches," Pollart said. "We kind of Band-Aided our way through it, but we've come a long distance since then.

"This team has worked incredibly hard all offseason. They've bought into the foundation and the new culture of the program and I'm excited to see where it takes us."