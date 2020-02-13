Marauders using final five games as tuneup for nationals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regardless of the outcome at the MWCHL tournament, U-Mary (37-8) was assured a berth in the ACHA Division II national tournament March 20-24 in Dallas, Texas.

Huntley had the Marauders prepare for the grind of up to five games in five days (three round-robin, semis and a title) at nationals, by loading up on tournament appearances: five games in five days at the U-Mary Icebreaker (5-0) and four games in four days at the Bronco Showcase in Boise, Idaho (4-0), Beehive Showcase in Provo and Logan, Utah (4-0) and the Big Mountain Classic in three different cities in Colorado (4-0).

Unlike those games, there was a title on the line at the end of the MWCHL.

“That’s really why we got into this this thing is to see how we would do before we get to the national tournament for the first time,” Huntley said. “It’s brutal to lose. It’s not fun, but in the end, it didn’t change anything. We’re still a great team and we have the end of the year to look forward to.”

The Marauders currently have a record of 37-8. Three of those losses are to teams U-Mary will play between Feb. 14 and the start of the national tournament: Minot State and the University of Jamestown.