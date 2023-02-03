A season full of near-misses has provided plenty of offseason fuel for the University of Mary football team.

Of the Marauders' nine losses last fall, six were by a touchdown or less and in one other they led in the fourth quarter before fluky circumstances led to a 14-point defeat.

More than two months into the offseason training program, 2022 is now in the rear-view mirror, but not before plenty of self-evaluation occurred.

"Whether you had a good season or not, you're always going to have a period of self-reflection over the entire program," Marauders' head coach Craig Bagnell said. "It's not just the players. It's the coaches, strength and conditioning -- everybody.

"We can sit there and say, yeah, we're right there, but at the end of the day that really doesn't matter because everybody looks at wins and losses."

Stewing over close defeats is not healthy, either. A point comes where the page must be turned.

"Of course you're frustrated and you can use that as a motivator, but you do need to move past it. What matters now is looking forward and making sure we're doing everything we can do to get better," Bagnell said. "We have no choice. The margin for error in our league (NSIC) is very slim. The league is getting tougher. Scholarship limits are going up. Facilities are going up. That's the challenge and we have to meet it."

Next season in the Northern Sun will look different logistically. With Upper Iowa leaving the conference, there will no longer be North and South Divisions. Additionally, schools were given the option of playing a 10-game season with a bye, or playing 11 games with a non-conference opponent.

For Bagnell, the decision was simple.

"We want the 11th game," he said. "Our guys want to play."

Bagnell said he's nearing an agreement to play a fellow NCAA Division II opponent from Michigan during the eighth week of the 2023 season.

Before that, the Marauders kick off spring ball on March 18. The roster, currently at around 70 players, will have 15 practices and wrap up on April 15.

The Marauders graduated a handful of marquee players -- All-American wide receiver wide receiver Danny Kittner, quarterback Logan Nelson and running back Dave Small Jr., to name a few.

They'll return two All-NSIC cornerbacks in Ty'Rese and Ty'Rhae Gibson along with safety Tylen Small in what figures to be a solid defensive unit.

Four starters along the offensive line return as well, plus a deep and talented group of wide receivers.

Another tool for D-II coaches next season will be allowing players to participate in three games and still maintain a redshirt season.

Health-wise, everyone has been able to participate fully. A handful of players are limited, but nothing that is a major concern long-term.

For the Marauders, learning how to get over the proverbial and problematic hump continues.

"You can't be committed for 59 minutes and 30 seconds. You have to be committed for 60 minutes. Those 30 seconds can be the difference between a three-point win and a three-point loss," Bagnell said. "We have a lot of guys that are committed, but you cannot lose focus for any amount of time because it's a short amount of time where you get to do this."