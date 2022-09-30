Marauders try to overcome frustration, string of narrow losses

Four one-possession losses has frustration mounting for the University of Mary football team.

The four teams the Marauders have lost to are a combined 14-2, but that provides little solace heading into today's 2 p.m. tilt against 2-2 Northern State.

"You play to win the game, so when you don't win, of course, there is frustration and disappointment and all of those kinds of emotions that come with not getting the results you want," head coach Craig Bagnell said. "You can't dwell on it. It's difficult, but I do think our guys have handled it really well. We've had a good week of practice and we expect to play well (Saturday)."

Northern Sun division play begins this week, giving the Marauders something to shoot for.

"Our goal is to go 1-0 each week and try to win a North Division championship," Bagnell said.

The Marauders may not have All-American quarterback Logan Nelson in that pursuit, at least on Saturday. The senior from Billings, Mont., took a big shot on the final drive last week against Minnesota State-Mankato and will be a game-time decision.

If Nelson can't go, Jesse Forknell will make his first start. The former Fargo Davies standout, who started his career at MSU-Mankato, engineered the Marauders' final drive of the game last Saturday against the Mavericks which ended on an interception off a deflected pass at the goal line as time expired.

"Logan's taken a lot of mental reps," Bagnell said. "Everyone on our team is confident in Jesse."

Prior to the final drive coming up a yard short against the No. 23-ranked Mavericks last week, it was a stellar performance on both sides of the ball.

The Marauders had more than 500 yards of offense and also created two turnovers, including an interception by Ty'Rhae Gibson, his second of the season.

"Mankato is really good. They have a ton of talent. They played 25 or 26 guys on defense," Bagnell said. "I was proud of our effort. But it comes down to playing a full 60 minutes. We played really well for a big chunk of that game, but against really good teams like Mankato, you have to play four complete quarters."

Today's opponent, Northern State, beat Mankato earlier in the season. The Wolves also blanked Upper Iowa 30-0. NSU isn't far off from a 4-0 record, either. Their only losses are to 4-0 Wayne State (13-6) and 13th-ranked Augustana (4-0), 21-13.

It's a homecoming of sorts for NSU quarterback Will Madler. The former Gatorade Player of the Year was a three-year starter at Bismarck High School and led the Demons to a state championship in 2018.

Madler, a redshirt sophomore, has thrown for 378 yards and two touchdowns in four games. He split snaps with Michael Bonds the first three games but played the entire game last week. Madler is the Wolves' leading rusher with 105 yards.

"Will's made a ton of plays with his feet. He's done a good job," said Bagnell.

The Wolves are not as explosive offensively as they were last season, instead relying heavily on a defense which has transfers from Oklahoma State, Ball State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Iowa and Wyoming.

"The facilities they have are a big draw for them and they've taken advantage of it," Bagnell said. "Their front seven is really good. When you have a good defense, you play to it. You might try to chew up the clock more. They do a really good job of playing to their strengths."

For the Marauders, one win could be the breakthrough they need.

"We're probably seven or eight plays from being 4-0, but the reality is we're not," Bagnell said. "Our guys have done a good job of turning the page. It's hard. We're all frustrated, but we're excited to get back out there against another good football team on Saturday."