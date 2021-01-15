Marauders track and field team excited to compete after 327 days

By assistant coach Derek Myers’ count, it’s been 327 days since the University of Mary track and field team last competed in a meet.
After losing the tail end of the indoor track season last year, outdoor track and cross country also fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The long wait ends today with the Marauders Open at the U-Mary Fieldhouse. Dickinson State, Minot State, MSU-Moorhead and Northern State are expected to be in Bismarck to compete. The meet, which is closed to the public, begins at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live on the U-Mary athletics website.
Dennis Newell, head coach of the Marauders, took his typically philosophical view of the last year.
“We’re living in a different world now than the one we were in the last time we competed,” he said. “I still cling to the hope that something great will come out of all of this. Maybe we’ll all be better human beings. More appreciative and gracious for the opportunities we have opposed to being bitter about the things we may have lost.
“That’s not to minimize the challenges everyone has been through. We’ve tried to remain focused on what we can do for our kids. Not just athletically, but the whole person because there’s no question this has been a very difficult time emotionally, mentally … just in every way imaginable, really.”
After nearly a year of straight training, the Marauders are excited to finally get a meet. However, the focus will not be on wins and losses, or even necessarily on times and marks.
“This is a chance to measure ourselves against other human beings at the purest level,” Newell said. “This is the baseline. We’ll start building up from here.”
As usual, expectations are high for the Marauders, not only from within the fieldhouse walls but outside as well. In the Northern Sun preseason coaches’ poll, the U-Mary women were picked first, and for good reason — they’ve won the last three NSIC championships. Newell said none of that matters right now.
“That's white noise we need to block out,” Newell said. “We’re excited to compete because it brings back that sense of normalcy. We’ve had a couple basketball games on campus. The wrestling dual. It’s just been fun to have that life back on campus that comes with competitive athletics.”
The women’s team brings back plenty of star power.
Scranton, N.D., product Taylor Hestekin is a three-time All-American and the “leader on this women’s team,” Newell said. Hestekin is a middle-distance ace.
D’Andra Morris, a two-time All-American in the jumps, is primed for a strong senior season. Morris is the reigning NSIC indoor champion in the high jump and triple jump.
Senior Cali Modglin (sprints), junior Tereza Bolibruch (hurdles) and sophomore Bonet Henderson (sprints) are in top form already. Other accomplished returners include Courtney Dembrowski (sprints/hurdles), Elizabeth Acheson (middle distance), Starlynn Costa (distance), Ava Grimm (sprints/jumps) and Kayla Ogle (mid-distance).
The Marauder men are picked third in the NSIC behind only Minnesota State-Mankato and Augustana.
Logan Myers is already in high gear. Myers won the 200-meter dash at the conference indoor meet last season.
“He looks unbelievable,” Newell said. “He’s a senior with a lot of pride and he’s a good human being.”
Brady Erickson, in the sprints and jumps, drew high marks from Newell.
Ethan Decker, a true freshman from Williston Trinity Christian, has turned heads early. Distance runners Jesse Kaas and Dawson Strom also have performed well in the lead up to today’s meet which will be the first of four home meets for the Marauders in the span of one month. They’ll also host meets Jan. 23, Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 and Feb. 13
“It’s very unusual that we host one meet. To have this opportunity to compete four times in our facility, it’s just tremendous,” Newell said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen beyond that in terms of conference meet or nationals, we’re hopeful, but we don’t know. We have four meets to be really productive, so let’s focus on what’s in front of us and we did that, everything else will take care of itself.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com