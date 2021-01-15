Marauders track and field team excited to compete after 327 days

By assistant coach Derek Myers’ count, it’s been 327 days since the University of Mary track and field team last competed in a meet.

After losing the tail end of the indoor track season last year, outdoor track and cross country also fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The long wait ends today with the Marauders Open at the U-Mary Fieldhouse. Dickinson State, Minot State, MSU-Moorhead and Northern State are expected to be in Bismarck to compete. The meet, which is closed to the public, begins at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live on the U-Mary athletics website.

Dennis Newell, head coach of the Marauders, took his typically philosophical view of the last year.

“We’re living in a different world now than the one we were in the last time we competed,” he said. “I still cling to the hope that something great will come out of all of this. Maybe we’ll all be better human beings. More appreciative and gracious for the opportunities we have opposed to being bitter about the things we may have lost.