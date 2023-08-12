Not many nurses check in at 6-foot-4, 298 pounds.

Considering Drake Lalim's specialty, working in the Sanford Health orthopedics unit in Bismarck, his size actually comes in pretty handy.

"Everyone probably doesn't expect it always," Lalim said of his D-II college football frame. "I'm working with a lot of knee replacements, hip replacements, fractures, where people are getting up and walking after surgery and they probably enjoy having a bigger nurse help them out."

In a way, it's fitting.

Lalim is helping out his patients the same way he's been protecting the blind side of University of Mary quarterbacks the past half decade.

Lalim has started 31 consecutive games for the Marauders at left tackle. His first start game in 2019 in the third game of the season against Minot State. The Saint Stephen, Minn., product has not left the lineup since.

"Five years flies by when you're having fun," Lalim said. "COVID gave me an unexpected fifth year and I'm really excited for this last season."

Lalim, Conner Paul, Mika Fuamatu and Melvin Hudson represent the most seasoned, and possibly best position group for the Marauders this season. All are returning starters. Paul, like Lalim, broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2019. Carter Smith, a Legacy High grad, logged a lot of snaps last season and is contention for a starting spot.

"The standard is higher for us just because we have the most experience. We have that expectation for ourselves," Lalim said. "We need to play well for our team to have success. We understand that responsibility, so it's just about going out and doing it on a week-to-week basis."

Lalim has an atypical schedule for a college football player, to say the least. He started working full-time as a nurse on June 19. He recently completed orientation, meaning he's now working on his own and will continue to do so during the season.

"My bosses at Sanford have been great. I'm working on my off days during fall camp and they've been really flexible about adjusting my schedule during the season," Lalim said. "There are a lot of football fans that work there and they're excited to come to some games."

The Marauders open the season Sept. 2 at Augustana. Their first home game is a week later against Sioux Falls.

Lalim and his teammates have been adjusting to a new coaching staff this season. Shann Schillinger was hired in xxxxx to replace Craig Bagnell, who is now the wide receivers coach at South Dakota.

"The transition has went really well," Lalim said. "The coaches that carried over from the season to spring ball did a great job keeping everything on track. Coach Schillinger has come in and done a really good job integrating into the program, getting to know the players and setting the tone as far as how he wants things to go.

"Change can be difficult sometimes but I think everything has gone pretty smoothly, actually."

Lalim, a team captain for the third year in a row, has been a rock on the roster in more ways than one.

"Drake is a guy that has played a lot of football," Schillinger said. "He is the anchor of that group and we are really excited about the offseason he has had.

"He is a terrific guy off the field. It's been fun getting to know Drake and I look forward to spending this year with him."

The Marauders have graduated three All-Americans on offense the past two seasons -- wide receivers Danny Kittner and Luke Little and quarterback Nelson -- still, it's the offense that has a healthy core of returners.

Quarterback Jesse Forknell will lead an offense that has quality at tight end at wide receiver, but does need to replace an All-NSIC running back in Dave Small Jr.

Everyone connected to the program has been tight-lipped about what the new offense will look like schematically, but Lalim said the early indicators are positive.

"I'm really excited about the group we have," he said. "We have a lot of returners, but we also have some guys that came in that will be good additions with the transfer guys and the freshmen. They're pushing the older guys and that's going to make everyone better."