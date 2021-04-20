Marauders top Iowa State 2-0 to win ACHA D-II national title

Before Tuesday, the University of Mary men’s hockey team already had the ACHA Men’s Division II player of the year in Zach Garrett and the coach of the year in Dan Huntley. Now the Marauders are the team of the year.
U-Mary goalie and tournament MVP Kyle Hayden notched his third shutout of the tournament in a 2-0 win over Iowa State in the championship game at Starion Sports Complex. Marshall Tschida had a goal and an assist and Hayden and fellow goalie Conan Hayton surrendered two goals in six games as the Marauders marched to the school’s first men’s team championship.
“I was speechless as the clock was running down and the crowd was counting, it was a feeling I had never really felt before,” Hayden said.
Tanner Eskro scored in the second period to open the scoring and Tschida added an empty-netter from behind his own net with seconds left in the game to keep it from being the second U-Mary game to ever end 1-0. The first: October 9 of this season, a 1-0 win over Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
U-Mary coach Dan Huntley praised the effort of his role grinders.
“The second half of the year, if I had to pick an MVP of the second half it would be Tanner,” Huntley said of the freshman. “It’s because of his effort. He’s determined to make things happen. He just has a tenacity.”
U-Mary sparkled throughout the week on its home ice. It outscored five opponents 23-2. It failed to score in just two periods in the entire tournament.
“Iowa State is a great hockey team and put up a great fight,” said Hayden, whose seventh shutout of the season is a school record. “At the end of the day, it’s just trust in my defensemen and trust in my forwards.”
It was the finish U-Mary had hoped for for three years. They weren’t eligible after their first season despite going 39-5-2-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses-ties). And COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament just before it started, ending a 39-9-2 season. Ironically, the team’s most successful season ended with its fewest wins 38-4-6-1.
Iowa State finished the season 14-8-0-2. It was bidding for its first championship since winning the Division I title at the end of the ACHA’s first season in 1992.
U-Mary improved to 57-1 against DII teams on its home ice.
Both teams turned it up a notch physically in the first period. The Cyclones had three players limp off the ice and the Marauders one in the first 15 minutes. Iowa State put three shots on goal before the Marauders had one and it finished with eight in the period.
But the period ended in a scoreless tie despite 13 shots on goal by U-Mary. That, in a sense, was a victory for the Cyclones as it was only the second period in the entire tournament that U-Mary had failed to score – not that it didn’t have chances.
The Marauders missed a couple of open nets and had a tougher time breaking out of their zone against the Cyclones’ forecheck.
The second period was as much about missed chances as the goal that gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead. At 16:24, Eskro, a third-line wing, scored through traffic after Iowa State goalie Devin Naidow made two saves but failed to handle the rebound. It was Eskro’s 13th goal of the season and it was a big one.
“I was just back door and the puck came flying across the crease and instincts kicked in and I just went crazy,” Eskro said. “They play defense first, so it was going to be a gritty goal either way. We just stuck with it.”
The Cyclones had their fair share of opportunities to take the lead or tie the game. But the U-Mary defense cleared pucks in front of Hayden or Iowa State came up empty.
Staring down a wide-open net midway through the second period, Bryan Watters fanned on a centering pass just as a Cyclones power play ended.
Early in the third period, Neidow took a shot to the face and removed his mask forcing a stoppage in play. But he regrouped and finished with 28 saves.
The Cyclones’ last chance came with 5:00 to play in the third period when Jaren Hugelen was called for cross-checking, giving Iowa State a power play. But they didn’t manage a shot on goal during the two-minute man advantage.
“That’s Justin Ohnstad. He just killed penalties tonight,” Huntley said. “He had a couple big blocks and made them turn the puck over. All those things make a difference.”
As time was winding down, Tschida played the puck behind his own net and shot it off the boards by the point. The puck evaded an Iowa State player and slowly slid the length of the ice for the clincher. Seconds later, the Marauders were celebrating.
Huntley watched the clock wind down on his home ice, soon to take a place in the U-Mary history books. This time was different.
“I’m glad we had the chance to play, to prove ourselves,” Huntley said. “For a long time we sat there not knowing and we didn’t have anything to hang our hat on yet. We couldn’t say this is what we will be remembered as, to separate themselves from the other two teams, not that there was anything wrong with those other two teams. They were fabulous.”
But these Marauders can hang their hat on this: They are the champions.