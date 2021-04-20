Marauders top Iowa State 2-0 to win ACHA D-II national title

U-Mary sparkled throughout the week on its home ice. It outscored five opponents 23-2. It failed to score in just two periods in the entire tournament.

“Iowa State is a great hockey team and put up a great fight,” said Hayden, whose seventh shutout of the season is a school record. “At the end of the day, it’s just trust in my defensemen and trust in my forwards.”

It was the finish U-Mary had hoped for for three years. They weren’t eligible after their first season despite going 39-5-2-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses-ties). And COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament just before it started, ending a 39-9-2 season. Ironically, the team’s most successful season ended with its fewest wins 38-4-6-1.

Iowa State finished the season 14-8-0-2. It was bidding for its first championship since winning the Division I title at the end of the ACHA’s first season in 1992.

U-Mary improved to 57-1 against DII teams on its home ice.

Both teams turned it up a notch physically in the first period. The Cyclones had three players limp off the ice and the Marauders one in the first 15 minutes. Iowa State put three shots on goal before the Marauders had one and it finished with eight in the period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}