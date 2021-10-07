Marauders to raise banner with Minnesota in the house

In fact, only four players from that team are not on this year’s team and three will be on hand for the ceremony in Alex Horner, David Ruiz, Cody Shepard. The only player not able to make it is Andy Huber, a National Guard member serving in Washington, D.C. Huntley said Huber will get his ring next weekend when the Marauders visit Liberty University for three games in three days.

In the meantime, all attention is focused on the Gophers.

“They’re the Gophers and they’ve got an ability to attract kids whether it’s an ACHA team or an NCAA team,” Huntley said.

The Marauders have a long way to go before matching the starts of their three previous teams: 11-0-2 last season; 14-0-0 two years ago; and 15-0-0 three years ago. But the talent is obviously there again.

Huntley said as the program matures, the team gets better in all aspects of the game.

“The biggest thing in our three games was a lack of penalties,” Huntley said. “We had nine in those games and none in the first game. To come out and be excited and in a 2-1 game like the opener and not have any penalties, that talks about the maturity of our team. We’re a better skating team than we have been. When you’re the aggressor, you take a lot less penalties.”