Mum is the word when it comes to the University of Mary football team's new offense.

The Marauders kicked off fall camp Monday morning at the Bowl with nearly 100 players under the direction of new head coach Shann Schillinger. One of the loudest voices to be heard was that of new offensive coordinator David Schramm, who has coached at Nebraska, San Diego State, Montana, Utah, Utah State and others in his near 40-year career.

"Coach Schramm is fired up, that's his personality," Marauders' quarterback Jesse Forknell said. "He's a high-energy guy. He's excited to be here and we're excited to play for him. He has high expectations for us and he holds everybody accountable."

What exactly that offense will look like is a tightly-held secret.

"What I will say is, as an offense this year, we're looking to be extremely tough," said Forknell, who always answers questions eloquently with graphic detail. "At the end of games last year, a lot of times, the offense was one drive away, one play away, but we couldn't get it done.

"This year, there's a huge emphasis on accountability and knowing your responsibilities and knowing we have to be tough out there, especially in the fourth quarter."

The Marauders finished 2-9 last season, but six of those losses were by one score or less. Thus, the end-of-game emphasis.

"To be that close so many times and not finish was really tough for everybody," Forknell said. "It wasn't anybody's fault and we're not looking to assign blame. We just need to be able to close out those games when we're in position to do so. It's not easy and we all know that."

Forknell, a Fargo Davies grad, gives the Marauders' both a proven player and leader. He played in eight games last season. The two starts he made were the Marauders' two wins.

Forknell has seen a lot.

He began his career at D-II power Minnesota-Mankato in 2019 and is starting his third season with the Marauders. He graduated with a degree in business communications in the spring; is working on his master's in business operations and has two years of football eligibility remaining.

With only a handful of starters back on defense, the Marauders' offense will be leaned on.

All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner graduated, but the offensive line brings back four starters in Drake Lalim, Conner Paul, Mika Fuamatu and Melvin Hudson. Tight end Luke Bodine is one of the best players at his position in the Northern Sun. A promising group of wide receivers, including returners Colin Gapen, Traivon Dyson and Jaxon Young, should give Forknell plenty of options on the outside.

"We have a lot of guys that have been here and know the program. They know where the meeting rooms are, simple things like that which helps the freshmen and the transfers, who are getting acclimated to college football and to a new coaching staff," Forknell said. "When you have familiarity like that, it certainly helps."

While work officially got underway Monday, plenty was accomplished in the months leading up to it.

"The summer went really well," Forknell said. "We had a really good group of returning guys that was working hard lifting, running, doing drills. We got a lot better this summer. I was proud of the effort everyone gave."

The schedule is a little different this season. The Marauders play 10 NSIC games and have a nonconference tilt at the Bowl against Davenport (Mich.) on Oct. 21. Their last three home games of the season kick off at noon.

The Marauders and Minot State were picked tied for last in the Northern Sun preseason poll, which was released on Monday.

"I think we're all playing with a chip on our shoulder," Forknell said. "Our expectations are high. We're making sure that we're putting everything out there for the new coaching staff. We're getting to know them and they're getting to know us and I think it's going well."

The Marauders open the season on the road Sept. 2 at Augustana. Until then, it's football 24-7.

"We're super fired up to be back. Everybody loves fall camp even though it's a grind," Forknell said. "It's the best time of year. We don't have to be students, we just get to be football players and it's awesome."