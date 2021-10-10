Marauders sweep Gophers after raising ACHA championship banner

Former players Alex Horner, David Ruiz and Cody Shepard sported big national championship rings that current players had safely tucked away for the time being. Andy Huber, who wasn’t on hand as he is serving in the National Guard, will get his ring next week.

The ceremony was over in no time, and the Marauders and three of the four players whose careers ended last year in the 2-0 win over Iowa State in the title game left the ice briefly, and only the current team returned to take on the Gophers.

“It was a distraction from the get-go,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “You can do tons of things and it’s a special day. It means something to the guys who were here, no matter how long or short it is.”

In the locker room before the game, Huntley had implored the Marauders to take care of business early, and they tried, putting the first four shots on goal and outshooting Minnesota 20-5 in the period. But the Gophers made their shots count and goals by Kevin Kvaal, Jack Kimlinger and Max Boll staked the Gophers to a 3-1 lead. Johnny Witzke had scored a power-play goal for U-Mary to make it 3-1 and would assist on two other goals, including the game-winner in the third period.

But U-Mary had allowed more goals in one period than it had in its five-game run to the national title in the same building last April.