Marauders stretch winning streak to six games

Less than two minutes after an excellent defensive effort by the Dragons killed what appeared to be a promising scoring opportunity for the Marauders, Richter regained possession from more than 20 yards out. She created enough space around her to get a shot off, and it had just the right angle to sail into the Dragons' net, giving the Marauders a 2-0 lead with 5:57 left.

"It was a great play. Hannah took it upon herself to create something," Cook said. "The goal was one of the best I've seen of her career. She was dangerous getting on the ball and driving to take the space in order to generate that shot."

With a two-goal lead in hand and Moorhead showing no ability to put an offensive effort together, Cook subbed her seniors out, and as time wound down, it seemed all but guaranteed that U-Mary would seal their sixth shutout.

But, with three seconds left, Liana Ulness of the Dragons found her way clear in U-Mary's end and beat Waltman to get Moorhead on the board.

"We had a lot of young kids in there at the end of the game," Cook said. "We were honoring our seniors today so we had them all sub out. (The younger players) need to learn how to close out a game too and they aren't going to do that without experience. I think they'll learn and we'll be better because of it."

The Marauders (6-0-1 NSIC, 7-1-2 overall) look to keep their winning streak going on Sunday when they take on Northern State University at the Bowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0