Marauders stretch winning streak to six games

Most coaches can be happy with two or three shutouts in a row. It's not often in collegiate soccer you have a chance to notch your sixth shutout in a row.
The Marauders nearly got No. 6, but came up seconds short. Still, they did extend their winning streak to six games thanks to goals by Brianna Ramey and Hannah Richter in a 2-1 victory over MSU-Moorhead on Friday at the Bowl.
The Marauders had not allowed a single goal in the their last five games. The Dragons were the perfect opponent to try and get shutout number six against, as they came into the game with just two goals to their name in their first 10 games.
"Moorhead is a gritty team. They're looking to work hard, be athletic, win a ball and go forward," U-Mary soccer coach Sarah Cook said.
Neither team was able to capitalize on the possession they had in the first half. Much of the play was spent boomeranging back and forth between the two ends of play, as the Dragons and Marauders tried to figure each other out.
MSU-Moorhead had their only shot on goal for the first half scooped up by Marauders goalie Madisyn Waltman, while U-Mary's offense tested Kayleigh Sedlacek, but couldn't find an accurate shot.
A transition from defense to offense, started by Waltman passing the ball to a U-Mary teammate, was just what the Marauders needed late in the first half. A timely pass by Richter found the shoe of Brianna Ramey, who timed her move perfectly, sending her shot hard past Sedlacek into the corner of the net for a 1-0 Marauders lead with 5:25 left in the first half.
"We're a team that likes to keep possession. They allowed us to keep the ball out of the back, we just had to be more patient finding our midfielders and connect going forward," Cook said.
Ramey's goal keyed a renewed Marauders attack over the final five minutes of play, but they couldn't find a shot to beat Sedlacek.
The tempo set in the final six minutes of the first half more than carried over into the second half. U-Mary spent long chunks of time in Moorhead's end of the pitch, and when it wasn't in the attacking half, it wasn't long before U-Mary's defense was sending the ball right back in again.
"We were patient in the final third," Cook said. "Moorhead can be a frustrating team with the number of players they have back."
Kayla Alcott, Emma Snider, Emma Davies, and Yasmina Dokara all had at least one chance in the second half, and they came very close to making it a two-goal game.
The Marauders' crossbar came in handy during the second half. A free kick by the Dragons glanced off the very top of the crossbar, and Waltman had a particularly high shot by an MSU-Moorhead player that she couldn't quite grab herself but was able to deflect off the crossbar to keep the ball out of the net.
"Madisyn is always ready when we need her," Cook said. "She's got a lot of game experience to understand where to be. She had a great reaction on that save to get enough on it to parry it over."
Less than two minutes after an excellent defensive effort by the Dragons killed what appeared to be a promising scoring opportunity for the Marauders, Richter regained possession from more than 20 yards out. She created enough space around her to get a shot off, and it had just the right angle to sail into the Dragons' net, giving the Marauders a 2-0 lead with 5:57 left.
"It was a great play. Hannah took it upon herself to create something," Cook said. "The goal was one of the best I've seen of her career. She was dangerous getting on the ball and driving to take the space in order to generate that shot."
With a two-goal lead in hand and Moorhead showing no ability to put an offensive effort together, Cook subbed her seniors out, and as time wound down, it seemed all but guaranteed that U-Mary would seal their sixth shutout.
But, with three seconds left, Liana Ulness of the Dragons found her way clear in U-Mary's end and beat Waltman to get Moorhead on the board.
"We had a lot of young kids in there at the end of the game," Cook said. "We were honoring our seniors today so we had them all sub out. (The younger players) need to learn how to close out a game too and they aren't going to do that without experience. I think they'll learn and we'll be better because of it."
The Marauders (6-0-1 NSIC, 7-1-2 overall) look to keep their winning streak going on Sunday when they take on Northern State University at the Bowl.