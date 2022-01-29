Marauders stick Minnesota-Mankato, earn first wrestling win over Mavericks

The University of Mary wrestling team continued its stellar season with a history-making win on Saturday.

Ranked 20th in NCAA Division II, the Marauders toppled Minnesota State-Mankato 25-11 at McDowell Activity Center for the program's first ever win over the Mavericks, who had won the first 12 duals between the schools.

The Marauders won six of the nine contested matches against the Mavericks, who came in ranked 17th in D-II.

Wyatt Lidberg had the lone extra-point victory for the Marauders. In the 184-pound contest, Lidberg took down Gavin Christoffersen 11-3 for a four-point major decision.

The other five Marauders' wins all were three-pointers.

Jaden Verhagen topped 10th-ranked 125-pounder Trenton McManus 5-2 in the opening dual of the afternoon.

Reece Barnhardt, ranked eighth at 133, followed with a 5-1 triumph over Brock Luthens.

After one of two major decisions for the Mavericks in the 141-pound tilt, Mankato forfeited at 149 to the Marauders' Trevor Fauver.

Braydon Huber, ranked 10th at 157, won 3-1 over Cooper Siebrecht, followed by a 7-3 win for Leo Mushinsky at 165 against Brody Nielsen.

After Widberg's four-point win at 184, Matt Kaylor doubled up Dylan Butts 4-2 at 197 for the Marauders' final win.

With the victory, the Marauders improved to 3-1 in Northern Sun duals and 9-1 overall. Up next is a home dual against Augustana on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

