As two-time defending national champions, the University of Mary's men's hockey team opened the ACHA D2 tournament with a target on its back.

They didn't let it weigh them down Friday. The Marauders skated to a 5-0 win over Bentley University in the first of three pool play games at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

"We got a goal from every line, and at this level, at this time of the year, you have to have production across the board, so I was happy with that," Marauders head coach Dan Huntley said. "We got the first win under our belt."

In their third trip to nationals, the Marauders locked down their third straight shutout in the opening game of pool play.

"Everybody is trying to play their best at this time of the year," he said. "We were prepared, we came in, had some rest, were fully healthy and had everybody in the lineup that we needed in the lineup. When we get a lead, we win almost 93 percent of our games, and that's a big part of our confidence, being able to go out and play comfortably."

The Marauders got on the scoreboard with a goal by Ryan Wolf in the first period. Andrew Huber scored on the power play and Tanner Eskro also second in the middle period. In the third, Braeden Zaste and Alex Flicek scored.

Not a single Marauders player had more than a point, a good look for a team that had relied plenty on its top line throughout the season.

"It was good to get scoring from all of our lines," Huntley said. "We saw that in the Crookston series as well, they got some scoring against Crookston and that should help us down the line."

Though they have confidently owned one of the best penalty kills in the nation all season, the Marauders had a rare game where it didn't hit the ice.

Just four penalties were called all game -- though to Huntley there could have been more -- and the Marauders' lone penalty came at the same time as a penalty by a Bentley player, negating either team from a man advantage.

"Some times we have been called for penalties, but today it was the way the game was called that led into not having more penalties," Huntley said. "We had some times where our guys got hooked bad and could have had other penalties called, but the game was under control and the officials didn't over-officiate.

"The guys adjusted to it and we just kept competing and went after the next play and next opportunity available to us."

Kyle Hayden was his usual fantastic self in goal.

The fourth-year goaltender earned his 13th shutout of the season by making 20 saves.

"It's unbelievable what he's been doing this year," Huntley said. "(Kyle) is in a groove and he's been in it all year. His save percentage is up around .962, .963, and he has those numbers even with the D-I games we've played, so if you go with just D-II games, it's even better."

The Marauders continue their pool play with a game this evening against the University of Kentucky, who was beaten 3-0 by the second seed in Pool C, the University of St. Thomas, in the first game of the day.

Now riding an 11-game winning streak at the national tournament, Huntley and his team enters this weekend's games with plenty of confidence.

"With Kentucky, we just have to go out and play as hard (as we always do)," Huntley said. "They have some good players, but I think they'll have some trouble with our physical play. If we can score early, like St. Thomas did against them today, we can put them back on their heels, and they haven't competed from behind much this year."

UPSETS ELSEWHERE

While the Marauders handled their business with aplomb, March Madness infected some of the other Pool Play games taking place Friday.

Florida Gulf Coast, the team U-Mary played for the national title last year, took a 5-4 loss to Concordia-Wisconsin in an afternoon game between the second (Gulf Coast) and third (Concordia-Wisconsin) seeds in Pool B.

Additionally, Lindenwood took a surprising 2-1 loss to fourth-seeded Indiana to start off their run.

The late games on Day 1 nearly had a pair of upsets, as Massachusetts-Amherst just edged out fourth-seeded Dakota College-Bottineau 3-2.

Fourth-seeded Iowa did take down one of the other title challengers in Liberty 3-2, securing the second 4 seed-1 seed upset of the day.

"It's too early to tell (how much the losses will affect things)," Huntley said. "Last year Florida Gulf Coast went 2-1 in their bracket and still made the championship. You can lose one game if you go 2-1, you just have to lose the right game and hope that other teams get beat."

The losses from potential title challengers like Liberty, Lindenwood and Florida Gulf Coast makes it all the more vital for Mary to find success in their bracket the next two days.

"These losses will make that final game a lot more interesting," Huntley said. "You might see teams having to pull their goalies even while ahead because of goal differential. The round robin gets interesting when it comes down to tiebreakers."