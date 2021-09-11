Marauders' standout wide receiver Kittner has goal of playing pro football

"This is one of the better Augie teams I think I've seen in terms of their defense and what they do on offense," Bagnell said. "They have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football in the NSIC. They're really good."

To keep it interesting, the Marauders will need to play two halves like they played the second one in Wayne, Neb., on Sept. 2. Down 17-0 at the intermission, they outscored the Wildcats 27-17 in the second half.

In the final 30 minutes, the Marauders offense went up and down the field as Nelson threw for nearly 400 yards.

"A couple years ago that game would have been over at halftime," Kittner said. "But nobody was thinking that way. We knew we just needed to play better. Logan did a great job leading us, the offensive line played awesome and the defense came up with stops. What we did in the second half, that's the team we expect to be this season."

Kittner, studying business administration with a minor in public relations, knew they were "throwing the heck out of the ball" but didn't realize to what extent during his monster 17-catch performance.