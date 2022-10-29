Marauders snap losing streak against Golden Bears

The University of Mary's football team's tough season got a bit of a boost over winless Concordia-St. Paul Saturday, as they closed out a 23-13 win over the Golden Bears.

U-Mary built a 10-0 lead at the half, pushed the lead to 17-0 late in the third, then held off a Concordia rally in the fourth to finish their second win of the season.

Kevin Powell hit a 37-yard field goal for the only points of the first quarter, and Gabe Levy crossed the goal stripe after a 28-yard run to cap off a 16-play, 82-yard drive for the Marauders for the 10-0 lead midway through the second.

Mary's lead grew to 17-0 thanks to a little trickery, as wide receiver Danny Kittner threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Jesse Forknell with 2:19 to go in the third.

Concordia-St. Paul finally responded on the final play of the third quarter, as Conner Cordts threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Richardson.

Dave Small Jr. put the dagger in with a 1-yard touchdown run on Mary's next possession.

The Golden Bears got a second touchdown on a Richardson 2-yard touchdown run, but the Marauders turned Concordia over on downs at the Mary 30 with 1:44 to go and knelt out the win from there.

Forknell completed 15 of 30 attempts on the day for 147 yards and an interception. Kittner's passing touchdown to Forknell was his lone pass of the day.

Small Jr. had 147 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown in the run game for the Marauders, with Levy adding 50 yards and his touchdown on eight attempts.

Collin Gapen was the leading receiver for the Marauders with 50 yards on four catches. Kittner had a quiet day in the receiving game, tallying just three catches for 21 yards.

For the Golden Bears, Cordts was 19 of 30 for 221 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Richardson had 45 yards and his rushing touchdown on 12 carries while adding four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

The Marauders sacked Cordts three times and had seven tackles for a loss.