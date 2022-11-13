Marauders shut out in weekend finale with Tommies

The University of Mary's men's hockey team's offense is almost impossible to shut down for an entire game.

St. Thomas figured out the formula on Sunday to do just that, locking down the Marauders in a 5-0 win at Schwan Cadillac Rink in the Starion Sports Complex.

"It won't define our season that we lost a game," Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "We just have to think about how we respond to the loss when we get back on the ice on Wednesday.

"We wanted to schedule (St. Thomas) because they have quality players, a lot of kids who played high school hockey in Minnesota. They're going to do well this season."

Mary's only other shutout loss in program history came nearly three years ago against Minot State, a 4-0 home defeat on December 7, 2019.

St. Thomas is the first Division-II ACHA team to shut out the Marauders in program history, as Samuel Haupfear completed the 18-save shutout with a few late saves on Mary's sixth power play.

"I was going to look up whether or not we had been shut out before, because I thought this was it," Huntley said. "I give St. Thomas a lot of credit for having a gameplan that neutralized our strengths and today they outplayed us in every aspect."

The Tommies put a goal on the board with one second left on a first-period power play, as Samuel Ohmes beat Mary starter Conan Hayton (12 saves) on a rush halfway through the period.

Jed England, who assisted on Ohmes' icebreaking goal, had a big game for the Tommies, scoring once and earning another assist in the second period after earning the first-period assist.

"Our goalie Conan would love to have that one back, especially because it gave them the lead first for the second day in a row," Huntley said. "They took that momentum and kept turning it into goals.

"The story of the game was them capitalizing on our mistakes and us not being able to take advantage of theirs."

St. Thomas earned themselves much-needed separation in the second period, as they put three goals on the board in a four-minute span.

Josh Hermes (two goals) made it 2-0 Tommies, Brady Knorr (goal and an assist) pushed it to 3-0, and England scored his goal with just over three minutes left.

The onslaught was enough for Huntley, who yanked Hayton in favor of Saturday's starter Kyle Hayden.

"I thought about (making the switch) after the third goal, about whether we'd be able to stop the bleeding there," Huntley said. "Those second-period goals didn't have much to do with goaltending, it was our guys letting Conan down.

"Sometimes when you swap goalies, it can make a difference in driving a comeback but obviously today wasn't one of those games. I told Conan after the game that today wasn't a game to hang his hat on, he'd be back out there for us soon."

Hayden stopped the bleeding somewhat, allowing just a single goal to the Tommies (Hermes' second) in the third period, but the Marauders' offense never woke up and the minutes ticked away on the clock.

The loss to the Tommies is the first at home by the Marauders since a 4-1 defeat to Minot State at home last season on December 4 and the first loss to a D-II ACHA program at home since a 2-1 loss to the University of Providence on January 11, 2020.

"We've lost two games in the last few weeks but we've competed hard for the most part," Huntley said. "It's hard to be prepared for every game of the year, even the best teams in the NHL have that problem.

"We've got to learn how to win games where other teams score against us."

Injuries may have played a minor role in the Marauders being kept off the board, but Huntley thinks the players missing from Sunday's game should be back fairly soon.

"We had two defensemen and one of our top two centers out," Huntley said. "That allowed us to play some younger guys and have them learn how to compete when teams are coming at us.

"We should have at least one of our guys back in the lineup on Wednesday and then a few more back near the end of November or in early December and that should allow us to have our full lineup on the ice."

Mary will look to get back on track on Wednesday with a matchup against Dakota College-Bottineau.

Huntley talked about what his team will focus on between Sunday's loss and Wednesday night's game.

"We should be rested (with the unusual schedule)," Huntley said. "We're off (Monday) and practice Tuesday, have our game on Wednesday, then get one practice in between Wednesday's game and Sunday's game.

"Dakota College-Bottineau will want to come in and prove themselves on Wednesday after losing two games this weekend."

Sunday's game has a special meaning for Huntley and some of his players.

The coach of the University of Oregon team that comes to town is an old friend of the program.

"Their coach is Kyler Moore, who played for us the last few years," Huntley said. "We'll get him his championship ring then, and I'm sure Oregon will want to prove themselves against us.

"It'll be their fourth game of the weekend, having played Minot State Thursday-Saturday, so hopefully we can have some success in our next two games."