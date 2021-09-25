Marauders show grit, but fall to hard-hitting Upper Iowa

Upper Iowa prevailed Saturday afternoon at the MAC, but the Marauders made the hard-hitting Peacocks earn it.
The University of Mary bounced back from a disappointing performance against 11th-ranked Winona State on Friday, with a competitive performance against another powerhouse NSIC team. The Peacocks improved to 11-4 with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 win. Upper Iowa swept Minot State on Friday, not allowing the Beavers more than 13 points in any set.
"Very proud of the response from yesterday to today, even the response within the match," U-Mary head coach Abby Pollart said. "The grit and competitiveness, those are things we can control, and today I thought it was really good."
The Marauders put up a strong block in the match and it was much-needed with Upper Iowa's big-booming trio of Kaitlin Niedert, Zoe Semelroth and Maggie Streightiff, who combined for 37 kills.
Bailey Harms led the wall. The senior from Chaska, Minn., had a match-best six blocks. Sophomore Emily Torborg from Lakeville, Minn., had four.
"I challenged our blockers and they got after it," Pollart said. "It was really encouraging to see that today."
The Marauders led the first set 17-16 after a hitting error by the Peacocks, but three straight points from the visitors put them up 19-17. Nehkyah Ellis found open floor on a kill to cut the gap to 22-20, but Streightiff closed it out with a left-handed hammer at 25-21.
The Marauders trailed 19-14 in the second set, but stormed back to tie at 19-all. An ace by Ellis trimmed the cap to two. A block by Kennedy Drewis made it 19-18 before Natalia Cruz connected cross court for a kill to tie the match at 19-all.
The Marauders grabbed the lead at 22-21 after Torborg terminated a free ball off a hard Kaia Lill serve.
The Peacocks, however, regrouped, scoring the last four points of the set. They closed out the match in the third, 25-19.
"We talk a lot about little wins and redefining what success is in our program when in the world today success is defined by wins and losses," Pollart said. "We are good enough to compete with everybody. We showed that today. We just have to continue to believe that and challenge ourselves with that."
Ellis led the Marauders with eight kills. She also had nine digs and an ace. Cruz and Drewis connected for seven kills each. Kameron Selvig had 16 assists. Lill served a pair of aces. Defensively, Kaia Sueker's 17 digs were a match-high.
The Marauders have three home matches next week, starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Minot State.
"We want to see the same grit and fight that we established today," Pollart said. "It's gonna be a big match. It's a rivalry with two teams that really want to get a win. We just need to play within ourselves and play our game."
