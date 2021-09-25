Marauders show grit, but fall to hard-hitting Upper Iowa

The Marauders trailed 19-14 in the second set, but stormed back to tie at 19-all. An ace by Ellis trimmed the cap to two. A block by Kennedy Drewis made it 19-18 before Natalia Cruz connected cross court for a kill to tie the match at 19-all.

The Marauders grabbed the lead at 22-21 after Torborg terminated a free ball off a hard Kaia Lill serve.

The Peacocks, however, regrouped, scoring the last four points of the set. They closed out the match in the third, 25-19.

"We talk a lot about little wins and redefining what success is in our program when in the world today success is defined by wins and losses," Pollart said. "We are good enough to compete with everybody. We showed that today. We just have to continue to believe that and challenge ourselves with that."

Ellis led the Marauders with eight kills. She also had nine digs and an ace. Cruz and Drewis connected for seven kills each. Kameron Selvig had 16 assists. Lill served a pair of aces. Defensively, Kaia Sueker's 17 digs were a match-high.

The Marauders have three home matches next week, starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Minot State.

"We want to see the same grit and fight that we established today," Pollart said. "It's gonna be a big match. It's a rivalry with two teams that really want to get a win. We just need to play within ourselves and play our game."

