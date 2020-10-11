 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marauders roll past Waldorf

Marauders roll past Waldorf

{{featured_button_text}}
100820-spt-umary-hockey
MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary hockey team finished off an unbeaten road trip with an 8-4 win over Waldorf on Sunday.

Alex Flicek and Cyril Nagurski each scored two goals for the 5-0-1 Marauders. Drew Lenertz, Andy Huber, Tanner Eskro and Seth Cushing also scored as the Marauders went 3-0 on the weekend.

Kyle Haden stopped 20 shots for U-Mary.

The Marauders are back in action Oct. 22 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News