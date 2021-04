Marauders roll past N.C. State and into national tournament semifinals on Monday

Top-ranked U-Mary is two wins away from a national title.

The Marauders got goals from five different players and a strong effort in goal from Kyle Hayden on Saturday in posting a 5-1 victory over North Carolina State at Starion Sports Complex. The win gave U-Mary a 3-0 mark in pool play and a berth in the ACHA Division II national tournament semifinals, set for Monday in Mandan.

Johnny Witzke scored a goal and assisted on two others for the Marauders, who outscored their three pool-play opponents 15-2.

Witzke and Seth Cushing scored first-period goals and Tanner Eskro made it 3-0 early in the second.

After the Icepack got on the board on an Alex Robinson goal, the Marauders added insurance goals from Alex Flicek and Riley Scanlon.

Hayden stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced to get the win.

U-Mary, the Pool A winner, will take on Liberty, Va., in the 6 p.m. semifinal on Monday while Iowa State takes on Lindenwood, Mo., at 2:30 p.m.

Liberty advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over two-time defending champion Florida Gulf Coast.