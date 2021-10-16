Marauders' road win streak ends

Logan Nelson and Luke Little put up some big numbers, but the University of Mary’s road winning streak came to an end on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Nelson threw for 310 yards and Little hauled in 12 passes for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Marauders fell 34-14 to the Cougars.

Having won two consecutive road games, the Marauders struck first after a scoreless first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard strike from Logan to Little.

But Sioux Falls reeled off 34 consecutive points before Nelson and Little combined again on a 6-yard fourth-quarter TD pass to close out the scoring.

Sioux Falls got a 1-yard TD run from Thuro Reisdorfer to pull within 7-6 and took the lead on an Adanm Mullen 57-yard connection to Dominic Pegley. A Landon Freeman 44-run gave the Cougars a 20-7 halftime advantage.

Reisdorfer’s secod rushing touchdown of the day, a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter, and Mullen’s second TD pass of the day, an 8-yarder to Ty Smith, made it 34-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Little, one of the nation’s leading receivers, went over the 100-yard mark in yards for the fifth time this season and scored multiple TDs for the fourth time.