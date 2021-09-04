Marauders return to the pitch with high expectations

"That's the most people in one game I've seen in my career," she said. "I think Covid teaches us that you can never really have one plan, so to have depth like we do, should really help us. We feel like any one of them could step up and start for us."

The lineup does include a handful of anchors, however.

Hannah Richter returns for her senior season. The Century High grad has started all over the field during her career, but earned All-NSIC honors in 2019 as a forward with seven goals.

"Hannah has been such a versatile player through her career," Cook said. "She'll lead the attack for us and we're very glad to have her there."

The Marauders also are very strong on the back line. Center backs Cassidy Pierce and Samantha Guzman were both all-conference picks in 2019. So too was goalkeeper Madisyn Waltman as U-Mary produced nine clean sheets. Pierce is a four-year starter.

"Cassidy and Samantha received well-earned accolades in 2019 and Madisyn also is a very accomplished player," Cook said. "They are staples for us."

The rest of the lineup will feature a mix of experienced players and talented newcomers.