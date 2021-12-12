Marauders remain motivated into holiday break

When you’ve done just about everything you’ve wanted to do, and accomplished more things quicker than anyone ever imagined, and taken the ultimate prize, and done it all in just a little over three years, how can you possibly motivate your team to do more?

“Those are the tough things,” U-Mary men’s hockey coach Dan Huntley admitted. “It is difficult because it’s year after year … I know it’s crazy and unbelievable what we’ve done, but we don’t know anything else different right now. We haven’t had that long skid of adversity.”

Well, there was that COVID thing that ended one season early and was ever-present during last season’s national championship run. But the Marauders played a full season and earned the crown on home ice.

Somehow, Huntley has to keep the Marauders playing at a level they are very accustomed to.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record. That’s not meaningful to them,” Huntley said. “I think they have a pretty good mentality. They want to win so bad.”

The Marauders put a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) behind them with back-to-back wins heading into the Christmas break. It may not sound like a big deal, but getting those wins was important, as part of Huntley’s motivation.

“It’s always important to go into a break with a good feeling,” Huntley said. “I don’t care who it was against, we won those games that we should have. That sets the tone.”

Huntley said the Marauders met following the last loss to Minot State and set a new goal of establishing a new school unbeaten record.

“We looked at what we’ve done and said we had something special going on. Our (school) record is a 16-game unbeaten streak. We could beat that. And we have a playoff run ahead of us.”

If U-Mary were to win or tie its remaining games, it would go into the playoffs with a 17-game unbeaten streak. The only 20-win team in ACHA (20-4-2-1, W-L-OTL-T), the Marauders could lose a half dozen games and still avoid having to play in the regional to qualify for nationals.

The motivation to stay hot in the second half will come from players like last year’s ACHA II player of the year Zach Garrett, Kyler Moore and Marshall Tschida, and a handful of other veterans, including leading scorer Alex Flicek.

Garrett is third on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 18 assists in 26 games. That’s three points behind leading scorer Alex Flicek, who has 14 goals and 19 assists in 27 games. Seth Cushing has 15 goals and 17 assists in 26 games.

Cushing has four game-winning goals and Garrett and Garret Freeman have three apiece.

Tschida, meanwhile, is the top scorer on the blue line with 10 goals and 15 assists. Defensively, the Marauders have given up 53 goals, but only 40 against DII opponents.

Huntley said the key to most Marauder games is starting fast and turning the game over to the defense. U-Mary wins at a 91% clip when they lead after one period and are 118-5 when leading after two all-time, Huntley said.

“The last two games we scored early and got the lead. We’re pretty powerful with the lead,” Huntley said. “If we can get out, that gives our guys a lot of confidence.”

Three Marauder goalies have seen action. Kyle Hayden is 13-3-0-2 with a 2.01 goals against average, a .922 save percentage and three shutouts. Conan Hayton is 5-1-1-0 with a 2.05 goal against average and .915 save percentage and Quinn Ackerman is 2-0-0-0 with an 0.71 goals against average and .965 save percentage.

“Our goaltenders know they don’t have to have a shutout to win,” Huntley said.

Huntley will be pulling double duty between now and the end of the 2023 season. He’ll be leading a team with many players knowing the next season and a half will be tryout to keep a roster spot against recruiting classes that fit the ACHA DI talent mold. They’ll be chasing a DII title and getting ready for the upcoming move.

“No doubt that we’re going to try to recruit the tier two player now like Johnny Witzke and Isaiah Thomas,” Huntley said.

Witzke is an ACHA II first-team All-America defenseman who had 16 goals and 40 assists last season and played 200 games over three seasons with the Estevan Bruins of the rough-and-tumble Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He had 113 points and followed that with 21 goals and 29 assists his first season with U-Mary.

Thomas had 81 points in 130 games with the Estevan Bruins and spent time in the North America Hockey League and NA3HL.

“While continuing to get good tier three guys, we have to look at how we get over the hump with Minot. We play them on a yearly basis, so we have the quality of DI games behind us as we move into the process,” Huntley said. “(Witzke and Thomas) are the kind of guys we’re going to have to be competitive with if we want to make it on the national stage.

“Next year will be a different mentality with the new players coming in knowing they came here with expectation of the move. Hopefully that will generate success for us next year. It will be in the back of everyone’s mind. Next year might be tougher than this year.”

Given his teams’ past success, Huntley isn’t content simply being in DI.

“We don’t want to just move up and be happy with 16-16,” Huntley said. “We want to win a conference title right away and get into a national tournament right away.”

The puck drops on the second half of the season January 7 at University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont.

