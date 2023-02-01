Marauders' recruiting class heavy on high school players, but more additions coming

The newest batch of football players headed to the University of Mary is heavy on high-schoolers, nearly a third of whom are staying home.

Head coach Craig Bagnell unveiled 26 new recruits on Wednesday, the first day NCAA Division II letters of intent could be signed. A handful more are in the hopper, likely older players, focusing along the defensive line, linebacker and safety.

The Marauders will return in the ballpark of 15 starters next season, so not a ton of immediate help is needed. The vast majority of the class will ideally be allowed to mature physically for D-II football and the Northern Sun down the road.

"I think what stands out about this group specifically is they're coming in with a clear vision of what they want to do," Bagnell said. "We feel like we found good players and good people. Kids that will fit with our team and culture. Sometimes, kids are unsure and that causes uneasiness and it ends up affecting them athletically and academically. These guys are coming here with a clear plan for the future."

Some could see the field early, too.

Andrew Trandahl made program history, becoming the first prep early enrollee. The all-state running back from New Richmond, Wis., graduated high school in January and is already on campus training with the team.

The Marauders have a need at running back after two-time All-NSIC selection Dave Small Jr. graduated and presumed starter Gabe Levy was poached via the greasy side of recruiting which is becoming all too common.

Trandahl, who ran a 10.86 100-meters last year in track, drew major D-II interest, including from NSIC heavyweight Minnesota-Duluth. He got the ringing Bagnell endorsement of being "different."

"He already looks like he's a junior in college, and he's 17," Bagnell said of Trandahl. "He reminds me of the backs Duluth typically has -- shifty scatbacks that are twitchy and really powerful."

Another of the gems in the 26-player class is Mandan standout Karsyn Jablonski, who also had plenty of interest from NSIC schools.

"Karsyn's got a lot of talent. He's a 4.5 guy. He makes plays," Bagnell said. "He's in town. He'll be with the guys all summer."

Even with all-time wideout Danny Kittner moving on to the pro ranks, the Marauders are deep at receiver. Freshman Jaxon Young and Traivon Dyson both popped last season. Along with Jablonski, two more newcomers -- Ethan Heinrich from Arizona and speedster Peyton McGregor from West Fargo High -- could push for early snaps.

Henry Supenski, an offensive lineman from a quality school in Nebraska, and defensive back Antwon Jenkins Jr. from Laveen, Ariz., are other true freshman that could challenge early on, although ideally, most would get a year to grow and learn.

Matty Horne, the lone junior college transfer, should be in the mix right away at linebacker. From Fremont, Calif., Horne played in 11 games last season at Sierra College (Calif.).

"The transition isn't easy for anybody," Bagnell said. "The playbooks are bigger. The game is faster. The sheer size of the players compared to high school, guys are just bigger. And the academic demands can't be forgotten.

"That said, we'll give everybody a chance to compete and see how it shakes out."

The Marauders' quarterback room doubled in size with Cole Hentges (Sartell, Minn.) and Dakota Perry (Emmett, Idaho) joining starter Jesse Forknell and Jadon Hanzal.

Hentges is a coach's kid and a gym rat with a high IQ. Perry comes from an offense similar to what the Marauders run now. Both have good arms and are accurate and multi-sport athletes.

In all, Bagnell and his staff landed players from 10 states, but none more than the eight from North Dakota. Six are from Minnesota.

The never-ending recruiting rat-race for 2024 is right around the corner. Before that, Bagnell gave his coaching staff the rare weekend off.

"Those guys put in a lot of work. Just really grateful for everything our staff does," he said. "It's a grind, but we'll back at it next week."