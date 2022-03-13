Marauders ready for title defense

With as much winning as the University of Mary's men's hockey team has done, there aren't many new experiences left.

The Marauders, who have won 15 games in a row, begin defense of their ACHA Division II title today as pool play begins in Maryland Heights, Mo.

"It was incredible last year, and I don't know how else to explain how it was to play in front of our own fans," coach Dan Huntley said of his team's championship run on home ice last season. "We're going to miss those things, but this is a chance to build memories with the guys sitting next to you.

"We're doing it for each other and we have to build our own excitement because we can't rely on the crowd."

A nasty team-wide bout with the flu meant some scheduled games during the latter half of the season were cancelled. That led to the Marauders playing just 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2022.

"Sometimes the schedule plays itself into a good situation for you," Huntley said. "We had some tough games that were canceled during that streak. If you think about all the success we've had, we've tied a record that goes back to our first 15 games in existence.

"To have that consistency over any length of time is hard."

Part of that 15-game winning streak was the Dakota Cup, a three-game pool play tournament between the other three D-II teams in the state which ended with the Marauders winning the title by beating Dakota College-Bottineau 7-1.

"We suggested hosting it last spring and got the three teams to do it," he said. "We wanted the opportunity to say we're the top Division II team in North Dakota and have the opportunity to play out and win a championship in a tournament with that format because it's the same format as the national tournament.

While the tournament was scheduled to be a multi-year feature on the Marauders' schedule, it will go by the wayside as the team prepares to make its transition into a D-I ACHA program.

Over the final six games of the regular season, the first three of which included the Dakota Cup games against Jamestown's D-II team, Williston State, and DC-Bottineau, the Marauders allowed a total of six goals.

"Before our next games, we're at a program-low for goals-against average in a season," Huntley said. "We're at a 1.62 now with our previous record being 1.63 in our first season. We've been able to shut down some good forwards and it feels like the guys have really bought into our defensive formation."

As the saying goes, the best defense can sometimes be a good offense, the Marauders have been really dialed in lately, scoring 38 goals in their last six games.

"Our defensive play is helping us be more successful on offense," Huntley said. "We're breaking out of our zone well, our goalies aren't allowing rebounds, we're spending a lot of time in the offensive zone which puts a lot of pressure on other teams.

"We've had about a 2-to-1 shot ratio with other teams, and that's a good formula for us to be successful."

After being awarded an automatic bid to the national tournament, the Marauders were assigned to play in Pool D, which features the Northeast Region's second seed, Northeastern University, the Southeast region's third seed in Indiana University, and the central's No. 4 seed, Wisconsin.

"We lucked out a little with some upsets in the regionals," Huntley said. "North Carolina State was a top team out of the Southeast, and were one of the teams we played last year, but they lost a few games at the end of their regular season and then lost in the regional, so they went from a top seed to out of the tournament.

"Indiana University and Wisconsin are both first-time participants in the national tournament and they've both won over 20 games and are on winning streaks."

That lucking out also came into play with which teams landed in which pool group. Third-ranked Liberty and No. 4 Lindenwood, both teams that gave the Marauders good games this season, landed in Pool A.

As for Pool B, Florida Gulf Coast University, the second-ranked team behind the Marauders, will tangle with, among others, fifth-ranked Iowa State, U-Mary's opponent in last year's national title game.

If the Marauders advance out of pool play, they will tangle with whichever team survived Pool A in the semifinal.

"Pool A and B are going to be battles for whichever team comes out of there," Huntley said.

While Huntley has seen Indiana and Wisconsin play in its regionals, he'll wait to the national tournament to get a glimpse at Northeastern University, the Marauders' third opponent in pool play.

"We'll find out more about them when the puck drops," Huntley said. "We'll find things out during the game, how they respond to the way we play, and we can make adjustments from there. It doesn't matter how much you scout a team, you have to respond to the emotion of the game, and I think, with our experience, we'll get through that emotion more quickly."

Playing five games in five days is a tough challenge for a team to win a title -- the Marauders got a rest day between their pool play games and semifinal and championship games last year -- but Huntley thinks the Marauders are prepared.

"I feel good about where we are," he said. "Our guys are really fresh right now. I feel like we have a great chance to win another championship."

