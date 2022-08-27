Marauders ready for a game, but still a week away

With three weeks of practice in the books, the University of Mary football team is ready for a game.

The wait will be a week longer, though. The Marauders kick it off a week from today at the Bowl against Wayne State.

"We're at the point right now where we're just about getting sick of each other," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said of his team. "We need to put the ball down against somebody else and go play."

The Marauders are a little banged up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, with added depth, Bagnell is confident they can overcome it.

"We have more guys that can play without a doubt, but there are positions that are thinner than others," he said.

Offensively, the Marauders are in good shape.

With All-Americans at quarterback (Logan Nelson) and wide receiver (Danny Kittner), the Marauders are going to score.

Preseason camp also has allowed promising newcomers to emerge. Among those are freshman wide receiver Jaxon Young, who is earned playing time in a deep position group for the Marauders.

"Jaxon's different," Bagnell said of the Las Vegas prep, a term he often used about Kittner, who's drawing serious NFL looks. "He's looked really good. He's going to play this fall."

Seniors Jaden Andresen from Mandan and Brandon Morris return. Riley Potthast and Collin Gapen also have impressed as the Marauders look to fill the void of All-American wide receiver Luke Little.

Tight Luke Bodine is a breakout candidate and Raphael Hamilton has made a smooth transition from quarterback to tight end.

Up front, the Marauders return nearly their entire offensive line after averaging nearly 35 points and 455 yards per game last season.

They're also deep at running back. All-conference horse Dave Small is back. Redshirt freshman Gabe Levy is a starting-caliber back and there's several good players behind them.

"We don't have enough footballs for the backs right now," Bagnell said.

Defensively, the Marauders are deep at linebacker. Legacy's Devin Beck is healing up from injury. Nate Eschleman, Devyn Charles, Bill Federson, Sonny Brown, Jamire Jackson and Ryan Woroniecki all have had strong camps. Woroniecki, who played high school football at Richardton-Taylor, is coming back from an ACL injury.

"Worno looks good. He's a smart kid. He's physical. He's improved a lot," Bagnell said of the Hebron, N.D., product.

All-NSIC cornerback Ty'Rese Gibson is nursing an elbow injury, but the Marauders have good depth in the secondary with Ty'Rese's brother Ty'Rhae.

Trea Gola-Callard has been a camp standout and is pushing for a starting spot. Transfer Korvin Feagins also has impressed.

Tylen Small, the Marauders' leading tackler last season, and Xzavier Wilkins, are anchors in the back end of the defense.

The Marauders are a little banged up along the D-Line, but Adam Brown (freshman), Grant Collins (sophomore), Jordan Duson (junior), Caden Green (junior), Ian Kopf (redshirt freshman) have shown plenty of promise.

Come next Saturday 5:30 p.m. opener, Bagnell estimates the Marauders will use between 20-22 players on defense and upwards of 18 offensively.

"Practices have gone well," Bagnell said. "I feel good about where we're at, but until you play a game, you don't really know."