Marauders rally from slow start, but Wayne State pulls out victory late

A spirited comeback ended in an all-too familiar feeling for the University of Mary football team on Saturday in its season opener.

In a wildly entertaining game, in front of a large crowd at the Bowl, Wayne State College scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left to the spoil the Marauders' opener, 33-28.

Down 14-0 seven minutes in, the Marauders rallied to lead 28-27 with seven minutes left. After the Wildcats took the lead late, the Marauders drove from their own 20 to the Wayne 44 yard line, but two sacks stunted the drive, the second effectively ending the game.

Last season, the Marauders had three games decided by one score or less and four games determined on the final possession

"Those fourth-quarter games, man. We just have to find a way to finish," Marauders' head coach Craig Bagnell said. "Really proud of our effort, but yeah, this one stings."

The Marauders rolled up 451 yards of offense, 60 more than Wayne State, and forced five punts. But the early 14-0 hole made for a steep climb.

"Obviously, the slow start to the game was not good, but the guys responded," Bagnell said. "We talk about the ebbs and flows of games and the adversity you have to deal with. Considering we dug ourselves a hole, we did come back and put ourselves in position to win against a really good team."

It was a gratifying victory for Logan Masters, who was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach at his alma mater in the offseason. It also made for a much more enjoyable 550-mile bus ride home.

"That's a heckuva team we played. We knew we'd have our hands full with that offense and their defense has improved a lot," Masters said. "We talk a lot about dealing with adversity and not knowing when it's going to happen and it happened a lot tonight. But we just trusted our process, trusted each other, loved each other, and I tell them all the time if you do that, good things will happen. Tonight, I was right."

After a ragged start, the Marauders hit a big one to get back in the game.

Down 14-0, a 29-yard double pass from All-American quarterback Logan Nelson to All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner back to Nelson, put the home team in Wayne territory. Then the two connected the traditional way. After blowing by the Wayne defensive back, Nelson hit Kittner wide open for a 36-yard touchdown to cut the lead in half.

Kittner finished with eight catches for 114 yards. After the early interception, Nelson was excellent. He completed 18 of 32 attempts for 271 yards to eight different receivers. He also ran eight times for 30 yards.

"Their offense is a lot to deal with. It really is," Masters said. "I think if you look up at the end of the game and say they're going to score 28, you have to feel pretty good about that effort defensively."

On the second play of the game, Wayne State ace linebacker Jaylan Scott intercepted a pass deep in the Marauders' end and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Marauders' next possession, Wayne went right down the field to make it 14-0 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Anthony Watkins.

The Marauders did respond though.

Down 14-7, Gabe Levy capped a six-play, 65-yard drive by accounting for the last 20 yards, including a 9-yard TD run. Kevin Powell's kick knotted it at 14-14 with 10:52 left in the third quarter.

Levy, a redshirt freshman from Tucson, Ariz., had been one of the stars of fall camp and he showed it Saturday. Levy carried eight times for 68 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards. Dave Small Jr. added 73 yards on 19 carries.

"The line did a terrific job opening holes, wide holes for us to run through, and that allowed us to make some plays on the outside," Levy said.

Levy lost a fumble in the third quarter, which stuck in his craw.

"I made mistakes I have to correct," he said. "It really bugs me that it happened. I just have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Wayne jumped back in front, scoring for the first time in six possessions.

Quarterback Nick Bohn hit Mason Lee for a 53-yard chunk right up the middle of the field. Two plays later, Bohn ran it in from the 11 yard line for a touchdown with 8:06 left in the third.

Wayne's lead did not last long.

Levy scored again, capping a 6-yard, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard scoring run, tying the game at 21-all.

Wayne State surged in front again thanks to another big pass play.

Bohn dropped a perfect bomb into the basket of Jadon Johnson, covering 65 yards for a touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked, however, keeping it at 27-21.

The Marauders took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, and they earned it.

Dave Small polished off a 12-play drive, covering 80 yards, with a powerful 3-yard touchdown run. Powell banged through the PAT for a 28-27 advantage with 7 minutes left.

"We felt good about where we were at that point," Bagnell said. "It goes back to finishing games. It isn't easy. We've talked about it a lot, but we have to figure it out."

Wayne State answered with a clutch drive.

A long run by David Elder, combined with a facemask tacked on, took it to the Marauders' 9-yard line. Watkins scooted up the middle into the end zone on the next play to put Wayne up 33-28. The 2-point pass failed, keeping the lead at five.

On their final possession, a long run by Nelson on third down gave the Marauders' hope, but two sacks proved too much to overcome, including on fourth-and-nine at the Wayne 41 yard line to end it.

Ty’Rhae Gibson and Johnny Tillman each had seven tackles for the Marauders. Xzavier Wilkins had five, including a forced fumble in the third quarter which Bill Federson recovered. Devin Beck had two of the Marauders’ seven tackles-for-loss.

Tight end Luke Bodine hauled in four catches for 44 yards, while Small had 42 yards through the air, giving him 115 total.

Bohn had 196 yards passing and 51 yards rushing for Wayne, which beat the Marauders in the season opener for the second year in a row, this time in front of a large crowd clad in orange.

"We're very grateful for the Bismarck community coming out and supporting us. We're very appreciate of that," Bagnell said. "Our guys deserve it. They've worked really hard and it means a lot to them to see the stands full.

"I think we have a good product and that we're fun to watch, we just have to find a way to get over the hump."

Up next for the Marauders is a 545-mile trip to Winona, Minn., on Sept. 10 against the Warriors, who beat Minot State 24-10 on Saturday.