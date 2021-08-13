Marauders QB Nelson doing more than just playing

Logan Nelson wasn't wearing a whistle around his neck at the Marauders' first practice, but he could have been.

In his sixth year in the program, Nelson sees his role as more than just QB1.

"I've been in those young guys' shoes. It makes a big difference when you have an older guy that can tell you, 'Take a breath. You know what you're doing, now go do it,"' the senior from Billings, Mont., said. "We're all in this together. I want to help those guys as much as I can."

Nelson has plans to coach after his playing days, but the playing will come first. Leading a large contingent of players in captain's practices during the summer put the Marauders ahead of the curve when fall camp started on Monday.

"Logan's worked hard. He looks good," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "Throughout the summer guys were running team practices where they were doing install, so we could probably do Day 7 install (Monday)."

After last season was wiped out, the Marauders took advantage of the extra time during the spring. In joint practices against Bemidji State and MSU-Moorhead the offense looked like an entirely different unit.