Marauders QB Nelson doing more than just playing

Logan Nelson wasn't wearing a whistle around his neck at the Marauders' first practice, but he could have been.
In his sixth year in the program, Nelson sees his role as more than just QB1.
"I've been in those young guys' shoes. It makes a big difference when you have an older guy that can tell you, 'Take a breath. You know what you're doing, now go do it,"' the senior from Billings, Mont., said. "We're all in this together. I want to help those guys as much as I can."
Nelson has plans to coach after his playing days, but the playing will come first. Leading a large contingent of players in captain's practices during the summer put the Marauders ahead of the curve when fall camp started on Monday.
"Logan's worked hard. He looks good," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "Throughout the summer guys were running team practices where they were doing install, so we could probably do Day 7 install (Monday)."
After last season was wiped out, the Marauders took advantage of the extra time during the spring. In joint practices against Bemidji State and MSU-Moorhead the offense looked like an entirely different unit.
"Progress, you can see it," Nelson said. "We're getting better and better, but it's beyond just what happens on the field. It's so exciting to see the energy. Everyone wants to be here and everyone is happy to be here."
The Marauders open the season on the road on a Thursday (Sept. 2) against Wayne State (Neb.).
Nelson has unique athleticism for someone so big -- 6-foot-5, 216 pounds. He can throw and run, accounting for 13 touchdowns in just seven games during the 2019 season. Not many D-II QBs have a 72-yard touchdown run and 56-yard scoring pass to their credit. Nelson does, accomplishing both in 2019.
Despite his home-run hitting ability, Nelson keeps his approach simple.
"My job is to get us in the right play, and help us get first downs," he said.
On paper, he appears to have plenty of help.
A deep receiving corps features senior Luke Little and junior Danny Kittner.
"We have depth and experience and great leadership from Luke and Danny," Nelson said.
The running backs are less heralded, but Nelson is high on the whole crew. Asked if they were faster than him, his answer was typically straight forward.
"They can all run past me," he said. "They're running backs. That's their job."
Numbers are up across the board on the Marauders' offense. The O-line has been beefed up to 21 people-movers, including accomplished returners like Drake Lalim, Conner Paul and Ramont Sallis.
Nelson has plenty of company in the quarterback room as well with junior Avery Gould, sophomore Jason Hoekstra and freshmen Jesse Forknell, Raphael Hamilton and Jadon Hanzal.
The Marauders will hold their fifth of 20 practices today at the Bowl. It will be the first one with full pads. All practices are open to the public.
After endless practices and preparation last season with no light at the end of the tunnel, the Marauders finally have something to look forward to.
"We can practice with the intent of knowing that the first game of the year isn't far away," Nelson said. "All we're focused on right now is Wayne State."
