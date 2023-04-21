Losing an All-American quarterback to graduation, and head coach to a new job in the same offseason, could lead to the train coming off the tracks.

Jesse Forknell, one of the undisputed leaders of the University of Mary football team, and the quarterback, said no such derailment has happened with the Marauders.

"Just because we lost our head coach, I mean, the world keeps spinning," Forknell said. "We still have games to get ready for next fall and while it might seem like it's a long ways away, it's not."

Losing Nelson was not unexpected. He ran out of eligibility. Craig Bagnell, who landed Forknell from Minnesota State-Mankato two years ago as an in-conference transfer, was hired as an assistant coach by South Dakota. It came as a jolt to the system, but the former Fargo Davies All-State quarterback said the Marauders had to forge ahead.

"Well, we started spring ball without a coach. That's not something that is very common I don't think, but I just have to give it up to our assistant coaches for not letting us lose focus and just making sure we were still improving on the field," Forknell said. "Coach Martin and coach Frame did a great job holding down the offense, and coach Davis made sure that we were still getting better.

"Those coaches, along with coach Silby and the strength staff, made sure that this program kept moving forward. They did an exceptional job under adverse circumstances."

The Marauders have a strong senior class to lean on, but Forknell fits the bill perfectly to front the operation. He already has four years of D-II college football under his belt, and still has two years left. Additionally, he excels academically, played well last season when Nelson was injured and speaks like one of his professors.

He also played a part in the interviewing process of prospective head coaches. Forknell was mentioned specifically by University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter during the introductory press conference for new head coach Shann Schillinger.

The tumultuous offseason made the bonds even stronger inside the locker room.

"As a team, guys stuck it out. When coach Bagnell left, the blessing in disguise was it happened at a time when the transfer portal was closed. If the portal had been open, maybe some guys would have made emotional decisions," Forknell said. "The fact that we stuck together, we just said, hey, we gotta grind out this semester. We gotta keep getting better. It's been huge for us. Honestly, it's been inspiring to see how everyone just kept moving forward."

Schillinger arrived in time for the last couple weeks of spring football. Having a veteran presence in place, particularly at quarterback, has been invaluable.

"Jesse's done a really nice job of helping this team through the last couple of weeks," Schillinger said. "He's a guy that's played and played well in this league. It's important to have that and I appreciate that from him and his leadership."

Forknell said Schillinger, who played four seasons in the NFL from 2010-2013 before beginning his coaching career, came in with the right approach.

"Coach Schillinger's done a great job rolling with the punches. He wants to get to know us on a personal level before he asks us to do anything crazy, which we all really respect about him," Forknell said. "We expect to see some changes going into the summer, but more than anything he's done a great job of getting everyone excited to play."

Under Bagnell, the Marauders were exclusively a shotgun offense. The passing game was explosive, with an effective ground game. Schillinger envisions a physical rushing attack, particularly given the geographic location of Bismarck and the associated weather. However, he also wants the offense to be "multiple."

Forknell and his teammates know schematic changes are ahead, but before anything is installed, logistical support is needed.

"We need more coaches. We need more guys to come in as position coaches, as assistant coaches and from there, we'll see," Forknell said. "The big thing coach Martin and coach Davis wanted to do during spring ball was to work on concepts that are transferrable to wherever coach Schillinger wants to take us next season. We have a good base underneath us that is based on fundamentals that will work with whatever we end up running."

Quarterback is universally accepted as the most important position in football, if not all of sport. With Forknell and the Marauders, that is especially true. Currently, the only other quarterback on the roster is Jadon Hanzal, who was injured in last Saturday's spring game and had to be helped off the field. The incoming recruiting class includes two QBs, but both are true freshmen.

Keeping Forknell vertical is crucial. The Marauders do return four quality offensive lineman in seniors Drake Lalim and Connor Paul, along with juniors Melvin Hudson and Mika Fuamatu.

"We have a great group on the offensive line. They're super experienced. They're really good players and it's not just the first five. Our second-line O-line guys are really strong too," Forknell said.

With spring football in the books, an important summer is ahead as the clock ticks down to the season opener at Augustana on Sept. 2.

"It's easy to get motivated and easy to work hard when you're with guys you get along with and guys you love," Forknell said, "and that's what we have here."