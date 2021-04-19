Marauders power past Liberty into ACHA D-II national championship game

The University of Mary has never won a men’s national team championship.
That could change tonight when the Marauders play Iowa State in the championship game at the ACHA Division II men’s national hockey tournament in Mandan.
The Marauders got a hat trick from Andy Huber and 23 saves from goalie Kyle Hayden to beat Liberty University 7-0 in Monday’s semifinals at Starion Sports Complex. Iowa State defeated Lindenwood 6-2 in the other semifinal to set the stage for tonight’s championship game.
A win and the Marauders would become the school’s first men’s team to win a national title.
“I did not know that,” Huber said. “It would be huge for our school and our program, especially being in front of our fans.”
The 2000 women’s basketball team is the only U-Mary team to win a national championship when it captured the NAIA tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Huber, a senior, will play his final game with the Marauders tonight. The criminal justice major will spend a year to complete his obligation to the National Guard before becoming a police officer.
On Monday, he was the player of the game.
“It’s lucky, but at the same time it comes down to your teammates,” Huber said of his hat trick. “Every goal I had, Zach (Garrett) just set me up perfectly. He did all of the hard work.”
Garrett assisted on four goals to run his national points lead to 60.
U-Mary improved to 56-1-0 against D-II teams on home ice.
The No. 1-ranked Marauders (37-4-1-6) scored twice in the first period and added three more goals in the second to put the game on ice. Hayden notched his second shutout in three tournament games. He backstopped a 6-0 win over Davenport and the 5-1 win over North Carolina State. He had 23 saves on Monday to set the school record for shutouts in a season with six.
“I think to our team shutouts are very important. We have guys selling out and blocking shots when we’re up 6-0,” Hayden said. “Defense wins championships and that’s where we’re at.”
U-Mary has outscored four opponents 21-2. Conan Hayton gave up one goal in his win over Providence.
Hayden actually had a hand in the Marauders’ fourth goal, frantically waving to Johnny Witzke, who had the puck on U-Mary’s goal line, that the Flames were making a line change and the ice was wide open. Two long passes later, Alex Flicek scored on a breakaway.
“We’ve been stressing all year that communication is the key,” Hayden said. “That helps make our life easier.”
Monday’s game was the fifth meeting of the year between the Marauders and Flames (13-8-2). U-Mary won three times and tied twice. It wasn’t that close on Monday.
The Marauders set the pace early.
Jaren Hugelen scored at 4:34 of the first period and Huber scored at 16:46 to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. U-Mary killed off three penalties and Hayden made eight saves in the first 20 minutes.
Hugelen’s goal came quick. Witzke took possession of the puck deep in the Marauder zone and sent it to Kyler Moore, who found Hugelen streaking between defenders and Hugelen beat Dakota Cyhaniuk. The Liberty goalie made 23 saves.
Garrett, the ACHA D-II player of the year, earned four assists to run his point total for the season to 64. He set up the second goal with a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to Huber coming down the slot. Cyhaniuk didn’t have a chance.
Huber, Flicek and Seth Cushing scored in a three-minute span midway through the second period.
Huber needed just 2:29 of the third period to net his third goal.
“He’s a finisher,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “He has 77 goals in his three years and he’s the hardest-shooting guy in the ACHA, so when he does hit the net, he has the opportunity to score.”
Fourth-line wing Justin Ohnstad made it 7-0 at 9:11 of the third.
Huntley understands what it means to win a title at home. The first would just mean a little more. He accomplished that while coaching at Rainy River Junior College.