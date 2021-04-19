Marauders power past Liberty into ACHA D-II national championship game

The Marauders set the pace early.

Jaren Hugelen scored at 4:34 of the first period and Huber scored at 16:46 to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. U-Mary killed off three penalties and Hayden made eight saves in the first 20 minutes.

Hugelen’s goal came quick. Witzke took possession of the puck deep in the Marauder zone and sent it to Kyler Moore, who found Hugelen streaking between defenders and Hugelen beat Dakota Cyhaniuk. The Liberty goalie made 23 saves.

Garrett, the ACHA D-II player of the year, earned four assists to run his point total for the season to 64. He set up the second goal with a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to Huber coming down the slot. Cyhaniuk didn’t have a chance.

Huber, Flicek and Seth Cushing scored in a three-minute span midway through the second period.

Huber needed just 2:29 of the third period to net his third goal.

“He’s a finisher,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “He has 77 goals in his three years and he’s the hardest-shooting guy in the ACHA, so when he does hit the net, he has the opportunity to score.”

Fourth-line wing Justin Ohnstad made it 7-0 at 9:11 of the third.