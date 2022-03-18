Marauders outlast Florida Gulf Coast in three overtimes to win second straight national title

Seth Cushing scored 3:21 into the third overtime as the University of Mary defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 Friday night to repeat as ACHA D2 national champions.

The game, which lasted 103 minutes and 21 seconds, ended at 10:56 p.m. in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Marauders extended their winning streak to 20 games, while FGCU's streak was snapped at 20. With the win, the University of Mary became just the fourth ACHA D2 repeat champion.

The Marauders and FGCU have combined to win the last five ACHA D2 titles. The University of Mary will play one more season in D2 before making the move to D1.

Tanner Eskro gave the Marauders at 1-0 lead at the 3:25 mark of the second period. Marshall Tschida and Derek Dropik got assists. The Eagles scored the next two goals to lead 2-1 after two periods.

Down 2-1, Johnny Witzke scored on the power play at 3:30 of the third to tie the game.

After 40 scoreless minutes of overtime, Cushing netted the game-winner, beating Wesley Swenson.

Kyle Hayden got the win in goal for the Marauders, who ended the season with a record of 38-4-1-2.

Zach Garrett was named the tournament MVP. The reigning ACHA D2 player of the year had two goals and six assists.

