 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marauders outlast Florida Gulf Coast in three overtimes to win second straight national title

  • 0
012922-spt-umary-hockey

Seth Cushing (7) scored the game-winning goal for the University of Mary on Friday night as the Marauders repeated as ACHA D2 national champions, beating Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 in triple overtime. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Seth Cushing scored 3:21 into the third overtime as the University of Mary defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 Friday night to repeat as ACHA D2 national champions.

The game, which lasted 103 minutes and 21 seconds, ended at 10:56 p.m. in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Marauders extended their winning streak to 20 games, while FGCU's streak was snapped at 20. With the win, the University of Mary became just the fourth ACHA D2 repeat champion.

The Marauders and FGCU have combined to win the last five ACHA D2 titles. The University of Mary will play one more season in D2 before making the move to D1.

Tanner Eskro gave the Marauders at 1-0 lead at the 3:25 mark of the second period. Marshall Tschida and Derek Dropik got assists. The Eagles scored the next two goals to lead 2-1 after two periods.

Down 2-1, Johnny Witzke scored on the power play at 3:30 of the third to tie the game.

After 40 scoreless minutes of overtime, Cushing netted the game-winner, beating Wesley Swenson.

People are also reading…

Kyle Hayden got the win in goal for the Marauders, who ended the season with a record of 38-4-1-2.

Zach Garrett was named the tournament MVP. The reigning ACHA D2 player of the year had two goals and six assists.

ACHA D2 Championship game

At Maryland Heights, Mo.

University of Mary 3, Florida Gulf Coast 2, 3 OT

U-Mary;0;1;0;0;0;1;--;2

FGCU;0;2;0;0;0;1;--;2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. U-Mary, Tanner Eskro (Marshall Tschida, Derek Dropik), 3:25. 2. FGCU, Jack Cohen (Spence Vantiem), 12:47. 3. FGCU, John Laviolette (Joseph Saraceni, Wyatt Engelmann), 16:09 (PP).

Third period: 4. U-Mary, Johnny Witzke (Seth Cushing), 3:30 (PP).

First overtime: No scoring.

Second overtime: No scoring.

Third overtime: 5. U-Mary, Seth Cushing, 3:21.

Goalie saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 35 saves. FGCU – Wesley Swenson 35 saves.

Penalties: U-Mary – 5 for 10 minutes. FGCU 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 38-4-1-2; Florida Gulf Coast University 28-5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News