Marauders open shortened wrestling season against No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State

Unique, strange, odd … all are adequate adjectives to describe the upcoming Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling season.
Adam Aho, University of Mary head coach, employed an interesting phrase of his own.
“A lot of delightful challenges is the best way I can put it,” Aho said smiling. “For us, though, the biggest thing is being as positive as humanly possible. This is a different season in so many ways, but we’re being optimistic for our guys knowing there is going to be a season and that there is going to be an opportunity to compete for a championship, hopefully.”
All seasons, sports and schedules have been hit hard by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but the NCAA Division II wrestling slate really had a big bite taken out of it. NSIC teams, like the Marauders, get just six duals, followed by regionals (Feb. 27) and nationals (March 12-13). As for in-season tournaments, they are gone.
Most D-II programs want to carry at least 30 wrestlers. With just six duals, consisting of just 10 matches each, the numbers crunch is clear. However, due to the NCAA granting all athletes a “COVID year,” wrestlers could eventually use that extra season down the road.
“You don’t want to ruin someone’s four- or five-year plan regardless of the situation, but for me, it’s a lot less stressful knowing that everyone is on the table to be used at any moment,” Aho said. “When you factor in testing protocols, close contacts and all those variables, shoot, you could be down to your third- or fourth-string guy. So, we’re just trying to keep everyone healthy, everyone prepared and really make sure we’re following the guidelines to make sure when we have that final test before we compete, everyone is clear.”
For the Marauders, that comes tonight against the stiffest possible opponent.
St. Cloud State, which has won four of the last five D-II national titles including 2018 and 2019, will be at the McDowell Activity Center to face the Marauders. The match starts at 7 p.m. Fans are not allowed, but the dual will be livestreamed on the U-Mary athletics website.
The Huskies are ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
“For us, we have nothing to lose. That doesn’t mean we go in with the mindset that it’s OK to lose. It’s not. But we’re severe underdogs for sure,” Aho said. “There’s a saying in wrestling: to be somebody, you have to beat somebody. There is no greater opportunity to do that then against a program like St. Cloud State. We’re very excited to compete against the best.”
The Marauders will not have their ‘A’ lineup, but there are plenty of spots where they’re capable of pulling out points.
It will start at 165 pounds with redshirt sophomore Braydon Huber, who makes the move up from 157. Huber was ranked No. 5 at 157 in the national preseason poll, following a 27-5 record and runner-up finish at regionals last season.
“He’s tall and long and lanky. The weight class is irrelevant,” Aho said of Huber. “This kid’s going to succeed wherever he’s at.”
The Marauders have an interesting situation at heavyweight. Dom Tudor qualified for nationals last season and Gerardo Jaime did the same in 2019. But when they held Dean Walker Memorial Throwdown Intrasquad Scrimmage last month, redshirt junior Emmitt Brooks from Vista, California, topped Tudor to earn the opening day nod.
“Emmitt’s worked really hard. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and he’s looked really good in the room,” Aho said.
Tonight’s lineup will feature a pair of hometown wrestlers.
Laken Boese, a former BHS standout, will hold down 133 pounds for the second year in a row. Last season as a freshman Boese earned 13 wins.
At 197, Matthew Kaylor will try to fill a spot in the lineup that has troubled the Marauders in recent seasons. Kaylor redshirted last year, but still wrestled 14 matches, winning eight.
“We’re really excited about him,” Aho said of Kaylor. “We haven’t had the best production there.”
Logan Mahoney, a redshirt junior from Parkston, South Dakota, will follow Boese in the order at 141 pounds. Trevor Fauver, originally slated for 157, cut weight to fill the 149 class, which will normally be filled by Chandler Mooney of Roseau, Minnesota. Fauver is from Gretna, Nebraska.
Anthony Velazquez of Los Banos, California brings an “elusive style” and is “fun to watch” said Aho.
After redshirting last season, Max Bruss returns to the lineup at a new spot. Bruss put together a stellar freshman season in 2018-19 to the tune of 25 wins at 149. He moves up three weight classes to 174.
“He’s gained a lot of weight, good weight,” Aho said. “As a freshman, he was really good for us.”
At 184, Grant Litke of Little Falls, Minnesota, will start the season, but two-time All-American Phillip Springsteen could be back in the lineup later this month. Springsteen took a job after graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, but Aho is hopeful he’ll be ready for the final four duals.
Springsteen was 11-5 last season, while battling a knee injury, 21-6 the year before and 24-8 in 2017-18.
During a season such as this, lineup changes could come at a moment’s notice, or could be re-evaluated based on performance. Typically, kinks can be worked out during tournaments, but not this season.
“We’re just happy we get to compete,” Aho said. “It’s going to be different, we all understand that. We’re looking forward to seeing our guys out there and we’re going to enjoy every day we have together.”
