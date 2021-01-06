Marauders open shortened wrestling season against No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State

Unique, strange, odd … all are adequate adjectives to describe the upcoming Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling season.

Adam Aho, University of Mary head coach, employed an interesting phrase of his own.

“A lot of delightful challenges is the best way I can put it,” Aho said smiling. “For us, though, the biggest thing is being as positive as humanly possible. This is a different season in so many ways, but we’re being optimistic for our guys knowing there is going to be a season and that there is going to be an opportunity to compete for a championship, hopefully.”

All seasons, sports and schedules have been hit hard by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but the NCAA Division II wrestling slate really had a big bite taken out of it. NSIC teams, like the Marauders, get just six duals, followed by regionals (Feb. 27) and nationals (March 12-13). As for in-season tournaments, they are gone.

Most D-II programs want to carry at least 30 wrestlers. With just six duals, consisting of just 10 matches each, the numbers crunch is clear. However, due to the NCAA granting all athletes a “COVID year,” wrestlers could eventually use that extra season down the road.