Marauders open season with marquee matchup

After a long, hot preseason, it's finally game day for the University of Mary football team.

In one on the marquee games of the first week in the Northern Sun, the Marauders host Wayne State tonight at 5:30 at the Bowl. The Wildcats went 7-4 last season and beat two ranked teams.

Wayne returns several key players under new head coach Logan Masters, who called the plays last season as offensive coordinator.

Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell listed off several notable players returning for Wayne on both sides of the ball.

"They're really good. You don't win seven games in the Northern Sun without being good," he said. "It's a big challenge, but this will give us a very good gauge as to where we're at."

Expectations inside the Marauders' program have not been this high in quite some time.

All-Americans at quarterback (Logan Nelson) and wide receiver (Danny Kittner) and 15 total starters back -- nine of offensive, six on defense -- and nearly 50 players that saw snaps last season, give legitimate reason for hope.

"We talk a lot about standards and expectations of our program and we definitely feel good about this group," Bagnell said. "That being said, until you play a game, you don't really know."

Camp started in early August, they are ready for a game.

"I feel good about where we're at. The guys have practiced well," Bagnell said. "We need to see a different color across the line. I feel good about how we've prepared."

WAYNE NOTES

Bagnell said linebacker Jaylan Scott is one of the best linebackers in the league. The Wildcats had 31 sacks in 11 games last season and allowed 26 points per game.

Offensively, quarterback Nick Bohn is a "tough, tough runner and can throw."

Wayne has multiple talented running backs and Mason Lee is one of the top returning receivers in the game conference.

TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW

Nobody in NCAA Division II was better throwing the ball last season.

Nelson and Kittner each broke record after record as the Marauders averaged 36 points per game and more than 340 yard through the air.

"It'll look different," Bagnell said, noting All-American wide receiver Luke Little using up his eligibility. "We have good players (at wide receiver). Other guys will get their opportunity. They've practiced well and we're looking forward to see how they'll do (tonight)."

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Bemidji State, picked second in the preseason NSIC poll, lost its opener at home to Minnesota State-Mankato Thursday night, 37-34.

In the game, Beavers’ quarterback Brandon Alt was picked off three times. Alt was fifth in Harlon Hill (NCAA D-II Heisman equivalent) voting last season and set an NSIC record with 46 touchdown passes in 2022.

Also Thursday, MSU-Moorhead lost at home to Sioux Falls 27-14, Northern State blanked Upper Iowa 30-0 in Aberdeen, S.D., and Augustana doubled up Concordia-St. Paul 28-14 in Minnesota’s capital city.

Bemidji State (16th) and Augustana (21st) were the only ranked NSIC teams in the D-II preseason top 25.