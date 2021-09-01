Marauders open season with large roster in Colorado

Abby Pollart, new University of Mary volleyball coach, opens the season with plenty of options.

The Marauders begin the season Friday in Pueblo, Colo., with a 20-player roster, only a handful of whom have college experience after the 2020 season was canceled.

Pollart, who was hired about three weeks before the season started, said she was impressed with the team before they ever took the court.

"First and foremost, the girls have completely bought into the new systems, the new coaches, the new culture ... I can't thank them enough for their willingness to be open-minded and learn new things," Pollart said. "It's been super exciting to see them kind of embrace everything."

The Marauders played a few scrimmages and had a spring-ball of sorts last March, but they have not played a real game since mid-November of 2019.

"They're itching to play a game. You think about how long it's been for some of them, it's been almost two years, yet they've come to practice eager, full of energy and have worked really hard to get ready," Pollart said. "They've earned this to go and play games and it should be a lot of fun."