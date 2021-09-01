Marauders open season with large roster in Colorado

Abby Pollart, new University of Mary volleyball coach, opens the season with plenty of options.
The Marauders begin the season Friday in Pueblo, Colo., with a 20-player roster, only a handful of whom have college experience after the 2020 season was canceled.
Pollart, who was hired about three weeks before the season started, said she was impressed with the team before they ever took the court.
"First and foremost, the girls have completely bought into the new systems, the new coaches, the new culture ... I can't thank them enough for their willingness to be open-minded and learn new things," Pollart said. "It's been super exciting to see them kind of embrace everything."
The Marauders played a few scrimmages and had a spring-ball of sorts last March, but they have not played a real game since mid-November of 2019.
"They're itching to play a game. You think about how long it's been for some of them, it's been almost two years, yet they've come to practice eager, full of energy and have worked really hard to get ready," Pollart said. "They've earned this to go and play games and it should be a lot of fun."
Of the 20 players on the roster, seniors Natalia Cruz and Bailey Harms, along with junior Nekyah Ellis, having significant playing experience for the Marauders.
Cruz and Ellis are top hitting options on the outside. Harms and sophomores Emily Torborg and Maddie Cooper will anchor the middle. Cooper is from Fargo.
Junior Kennedy Drewis, Oliva Dickerson, a Bismarck High grad, along with fellow sophomore Reagan Celaya provide attack options on the right side.
Robi Binagi highlights an impressive group of incoming freshmen.
All will get plenty of looks when the Marauders play four games over the next two days. On Friday, they play Chadron State (Neb.) and Rollins (Fla.). Saturday's opponents are CSU-Pueblo and Fort Hays (Kan.).
"We have really solid depth, so if we're in a situation where someone is having an off night it will allow us to have someone else ready to go," Pollart said.
Kameron Selvig of Jamestown and Century's Kaia Lill, both sophomores, will run the offense from the setter position. Both were all-state players in their last competitive seasons (2019).
Junior Kaia Sueker and sophomore Laura Petik return as defensive specialists in the back row.
Other players may force their way into the lineup during the pre-conference portion of the schedule. After playing four games in Colorado, the Marauders play four in Florida Sept. 10-11. Their NSIC opener is Sept. 17 at Minnesota State-Mankato.
"We had a scrimmage on Saturday and it was really competitive. We played four sets and it was pretty equal between the two teams," Pollart said. "With having 20 players, only six can be on the court at once, so at any time 14 will be on the sideline.
"We've talked a lot about roles and how they're willing to accept those roles will factor into our success as a team. So far, they've done a great job of embracing that and being really committed to each other and to the team and it's been great to see."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com