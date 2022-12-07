Marauders one bout from triangular sweep

In the first of two matches as part of a home triangular, the University of Mary came one match away from a sweep of Concordia-Moorhead, 41-3.

McDowell Activity Center saw its first wrestling action of the season with the triangular between the Marauders, Cobbers and Dickinson State, and the healthy home crowd saw plenty of winning.

“It’s very special wrestling at home,” Marauders head wrestling coach Adam Aho said. “We had a really good crowd, and with us being on the road a lot so far, it’s nice not having to travel for a while. We feel we have a good following in Bismarck and it’s important for us to put on a good show for our local fans.”

Mary earned some extra points right off the bat, as the Cobbers wrestled both matches of their night with no competitor at 125 pounds, giving the Marauders and Blue Hawks alike six free points.

For the Marauders, that was itself enough for the win over Concordia, which won only the last bout of the match at heavyweight.

“Concordia is a very well-coached team, they wrestle hard,” Aho said. “We knew matches against them would be tough grinds, and we were hoping to do what we do technically and we were able to get some points early on.”

But before that, the Marauders battled through several decision and major decision wins.

The closest bout of the match was undoubtedly at 141 pounds, as Laken Boese escaped several pin and takedown attempts from opponent Cade Lundeen to earn a 7-4 decision.

“Cade Lundeen is a very good wrestler, but Laken was able to take advantage of some transitions early on to get a near-fall, which was huge,” Aho said. “Cade made some great adjustments against Laken, so it was a challenge for Laken to continue scoring. We did just enough to win that match.”

Points-wise, Leo Mushinsky had a closer match at 149, as he only claimed a 3-1 decision win over Jacob Prunty, but Mushinsky had a large advantage in riding time and Prunty’s lone point came on an escape.

Mary got a major decision win each from Reece Barnhardt at 133 and Anthony Velazquez at 157, continuing both wrestler’s strong starts to the season.

“(Ty Bisek) is tough, I think he’s ranked in Division III right now, he’s beaten some good kids throughout the year,” Aho said. “Reece was able to get some lower-leg attacks on the guy.

“(Tyler Bents) pinned Anthony the last time they wrestled, so for him to turn it around and get a major decision was huge. Brayden Huber only beat (Bents) 1-0 last year, so for Anthony to put a major decision on him was pretty remarkable.”

As the weights got heavier, so did Mary’s points from the bouts.

Braydon Huber earned Mary’s first pin of the night, locking up Elijah Hunt in less than a minute at 165 pounds.

Max Bruss followed with a 14-4 major decision win over Alexander McPhee at 174 and Wyatt Lidberg earned a tech fall over Ayden Friese at 184 at the buzzer with a four-point near-fall.

Mary got their final win of the first match with a first-period pin of Gabriel Zierden by Matt Kaylor at 197 pounds.

“Huber is a tough wrestler, and he’s coming back from a shoulder injury so we didn’t know where his conditioning was at, and we found out a little where it was in the second match,” Aho said. “Zierden is ranked at 197, and before that match they were one and one against each other, so Kaylor to come out on top with a fall, he got what he was looking for.”

A close battle ensued between Mason Swanson of Concordia and Levi Malcolm at heavyweight, and it was a late third-period takedown that gave the visitor a 3-1 win over Malcolm.

“We got lazy and out of position, we weren’t ready for (Mason) to shoot at the end,” Aho said. “That’s the heavyweight M.O., someone always takes a shot (late), and we weren’t ready for that attack.”

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 41, DICKINSON STATE 0

In the final match of the night, Mary converted what they could not in the opener, shutting out Dickinson State 41-0.

Dickinson State moved several wrestlers in and out of their lineup in their lighter weights, but the fresh talent didn’t make much of a difference to the Marauders.

“I tell the guys, it doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling, we’re trying to go out and wrestle our best match, and it’s on our opponent to wrestle up to our level,” Aho said. “Similar to Concordia, Dickinson wrestled hard for seven minutes, and hats off to them.

“Sometimes, the second match, you can burn your lungs out in the first match, so you can almost be in better shape for that match, it depends on how well you prepare.”

The Marauders only had one pin in the second match, as Reece Barnhardt locked up Cade Martian in 4:38.

While they only secured the one pin, constant four-point near-falls during the second match helped the Marauders put up gobs of points, including two tech falls in the final three matches of the night.

“We’re big on working on transitions to tilts,” Aho said. “We’ve been focusing on hustling through the transition from a takedown to a score. A lot of our near-falls came from tilts, and it’s hard to pin people out of tilts, but I’ll be working to challenge the guys from transitioning from a tilting turn to a pinning turn.

“Four-point near-falls, if you get one of them, it’s hard to come back from, unless we get out of position.”

In the lone wrestled match at 125 pounds on the night, Jaden Verhagen got a good test from Jose Gonzalez, but managed to pull out a 10-6 win.

“Their 125-pounder was very good, that surprised us a little right out of the gate,” Aho said. “(Jaden) found out real quick he was really good.”

After four decision wins and a pin in the first half of the Dickinson State dual, the Marauders really started putting points on the board.

Huber (165) earned a major decision win, as did Bruss (174) and Kaylor (197).

“We won some close matches, but at the end of the day, I was happy with how we performed,” Aho said. “No matter the situation, our guys will go out and battle.”

Wyatt Lidberg earned Mary’s first tech fall of the match, and both his and his team’s second on the night, as he defeated Samuel Adams 21-3 with 22 seconds remaining.

Mary’s lone lineup substitution from the first match to the second, inserting Luke Tweeten in at heavyweight, paid off as Tweeten earned a tech fall over Chase Nutting, 16-1, at the final buzzer of the night.

“In the room, our heavyweights have been close so I wanted to see how he’d perform,” Aho said of making the switch from Swanson to Tweeten. “That’s something we’ll make a decision on, who our guy is there long-term, but I thought Tweety looked great, it’ll be hard to keep him out of the lineup in the future.”

The Marauders get a bit of a break before the next lineup decision will need to be made, but only until Sunday, as the Marauders welcome Minot State to Bismarck.

“Minot is one of those teams that it doesn’t matter where we’re at, they’ll always wrestle us hard and they’ll give us a go,” Aho said. “We love this rivalry and we love wrestling them twice a year and it really helps build the rivalry. There should be some great matchups.”

CONCORDIA-MOORHEAD 39, DICKINSON STATE 9

In the first dual contest of the evening, the Cobbers earned a blowout win over Dickinson State.

Dickinson State’s points came from a forfeit at 125 pounds by Concordia and a 3-2 decision win by Jack Simons over McPhee at 174 pounds.

On Concordia’s side, they earned pins at 133 with Bisek, 149 with Prunty, 165 with Hunt, 197 with Zierden, and at heavyweight in the final bout of the match with Mason Swanson.

Three of the four decision wins went to the Cobbers, with Jack Simons win being the lone victory for Dickinson State.

Lundeen edged Wolding 6-5 at 141 pounds, Bents won 5-2 over Corley at 157 pounds, and Ayden Friese won another one-point match at 184 pounds over Adams, 5-4.

University of Mary 41, Concordia-Moorhead 3

125: Jaden Verhagen, Mary, wins by forfeit. 133: Reece Barnhardt, Mary, wins major dec. over Ty Bisek 9-1. 141: Laken Boese, Mary, wins dec. over Cade Lundeen 7-4. 149: Leo Mushinsky, Mary, wins dec. over Jacob Prunty 3-1. 157: Anthony Velazquez, Mary, wins major dec. over Tyler Bents 11-2.

165: Braydon Huber, Mary, pinned Elijah Hunt, 0:51. 174: Max Bruss, Mary, wins major dec. over Alexander McPhee 14-4. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, Mary, wins by tech fall over Ayden Friese 16-1, 7:00. 197: Matt Kaylor, Mary, pinned Gabriel Zierden, 2:31. 285: Mason Swanson, CM, wins dec. over Levi Malcolm 3-1.

Records: Concordia-Moorhead 2-1; University of Mary 2-0.

University of Mary 41, Dickinson State 0

125: J. Verhagen, Mary, wins dec. over Jose Gonzalez 10-6. 133: R. Barnhardt, Mary, pinned Cade Martian, 4:38. 141: L. Boese, Mary, wins dec. over Dante Venema 9-5. 149: L. Mushinsky, Mary, wins dec. over Caleb Nielsen 6-0. 157: A. Velazquez, Mary, wins dec. over Kale Corley 11-2.

165: B. Huber, Mary, won major dec. over Riley Benson 15-5. 174: M. Bruss, Mary, wins major dec. over Jack Simons 14-3. 184: W. Lidberg, Mary, wins by tech fall over Samuel Adams 21-3, 6:38. 197: M. Kaylor, Mary, wins major dec. over Konrich Speelmon 11-3. 285: Luke Tweeten, Mary, wins by tech fall over Chase Nutting 16-1, 7:00.

Records: Dickinson State 1-4, University of Mary 3-0.

Concordia-Moorhead 39, Dickinson State 9

125: J. Gonzalez, DS, wins by forfeit. 133: T. Bisek, CM, pinned Wyatt Engwicht, 1:36. 141: C. Lundeen, CM, wins dec. over D. Venema 6-5. 149: J. Prunty, CM, pinned Tayt Wolding, 4:13. 157: T. Bents, CM, wins dec. over K. Corley 5-2.

165: E. Hunt, CM, pinned R. Benson, 0:38. 174: J. Simons, DS, wins dec. over A. McPhee 3-2. 184: A. Friese, CM, wins dec. over S. Adams 5-4. 197: G. Zierden, CM, pinned K. Speelmon, 2:03. 285: M. Swanson, CM, pinned C. Nutting, 4:14.