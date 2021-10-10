Marauders, Northern State play to scoreless tie

U-MARY, NSU PLAY TO 0-0 TIE
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The University of Mary's winning streak ended at six on Sunday but its unbeaten streak remains intact.
The Marauders and Northern State played to a 110-minute scoreless tie at the Bowl on Sunday. The Marauders have not lost in eight matches.
The 7-1-3 Marauders did not allow a shot on goal, while putting five on frame against NSU goalie Alexus Townsend. The Marauders play at Wayne State on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!