 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marauders, Northern State play to scoreless tie
0 Comments
top story

Marauders, Northern State play to scoreless tie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UMary logo

U-MARY, NSU PLAY TO 0-0 TIE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Mary's winning streak ended at six on Sunday but its unbeaten streak remains intact.

The Marauders and Northern State played to a 110-minute scoreless tie at the Bowl on Sunday. The Marauders have not lost in eight matches.

The 7-1-3 Marauders did not allow a shot on goal, while putting five on frame against NSU goalie Alexus Townsend. The Marauders play at Wayne State on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News