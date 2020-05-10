Marauders' Newell searches for silver lining after lost season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dennis Newell is trying to find kernels of positivity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The University of Mary track and field and cross country coach said stewing over what could have been is fruitless.

“Coach (Mike) Thorson calls me the spin master, that I can sell anything,” Newell said. “This situation has been tough. I think to some degree all coaches have been trying to put on a façade, to find something positive out of this.”

For Newell, that’s meant recruiting and lots of it despite in-person visits being restricted.

“We’ve been recruiting heavily. That never really stops and this is a good opportunity to dive in even a little deeper,” he said. “If you step back, this is a good opportunity to kind of examine the entire operation. I’ve been reading some books on training, trying to find some new things that we can incorporate into what we’re doing.”

Of course, things are working pretty well.

The Marauder women’s team has won three straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor titles and were looking to make it three outdoors titles in a row this spring.