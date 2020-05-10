Marauders' Newell searches for silver lining after lost season

Dennis Newell is trying to find kernels of positivity during the COVID-19 crisis.
The University of Mary track and field and cross country coach said stewing over what could have been is fruitless.
“Coach (Mike) Thorson calls me the spin master, that I can sell anything,” Newell said. “This situation has been tough. I think to some degree all coaches have been trying to put on a façade, to find something positive out of this.”
For Newell, that’s meant recruiting and lots of it despite in-person visits being restricted.
“We’ve been recruiting heavily. That never really stops and this is a good opportunity to dive in even a little deeper,” he said. “If you step back, this is a good opportunity to kind of examine the entire operation. I’ve been reading some books on training, trying to find some new things that we can incorporate into what we’re doing.”
Of course, things are working pretty well.
The Marauder women’s team has won three straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor titles and were looking to make it three outdoors titles in a row this spring.
“This was going to be one of the best women’s teams we’ve ever had and we’ve been fourth at nationals (previously),” he said. “We had a lot of good kids, we still have a lot of good kids, but you feel for them badly because they didn’t get a chance. That part is tough. For this season there was no closure. It’s kind of like you put a lot of time into reading a book, but you don’t finish the last couple chapters.”
The women’s team featured a talented group of seniors not afforded the opportunity to finish it out including Bree Erickson, Kate Fox, Lexus Lovan, Ida Narbuvoll, Nelecia Richards, Michal Sequeira and Chriss-Ann Thomas. However, the NCAA did offer seniors a do-over of sorts next season. While the option is not a panacea, it did afford an opportunity to continue. Among those that will use it is Narbuvoll, one of the premier track athletes at the NCAA Division II level.
“These are incredibly hard decisions for these kids. We're going to support them in whatever they decide to do. It’s nowhere near as simple as, ‘OK, I got this extra year. Let's roll,’'’ Newell said. “These are kids that largely have done great academically with real-life opportunities waiting for them. If they want to come back, that’s great, we’ll be excited to have them, but we certainly understand if they have to move on.”
Shenley Allen, Harrison Bentzel, Levi Fried, Jackson Penner, Andrew Pike, Talon Staudinger, Colton Stoltz, Sam Wilke and Josh Wulfekuhle constituted the seniors on the men's team.
Allen, an All-American jumper, may return for one more go. Staudinger and Wilke, Bismarck natives, are moving on to physical therapy and medical school, respectively.
“Nobody signs up to miss their senior year,” Newell said. “Our track kids, baseball, softball. My heart breaks for all of them. It’s not easy to make sense of it all.”
Newell, however, is trying.
“I truly believe something good will come out of this. Being able to spend more time with my family, I’ve loved it,” Newell said. “This is something bigger we’re going through. A lot of people have really been hit hard. It does make you think that when we get back to normal, whenever that is, that it will make us appreciate life that much more.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
