Shann Schillinger played four seasons in the NFL. He's coached in the Big Ten, Big Sky and SEC.

But that résumé is not the reason he's the new head football coach at the University of Mary. In fact, it's kind of the opposite.

"This guy played four years in the NFL, but you could know him for three weeks, sit around and talk all day, and you wouldn't know that. He'll never tell you that," said University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter. "He'll never talk about himself. He wants to talk about the players. He wants to talk football. He wants to talk about the university and what we're going to do next.

"It's his humility, his quality of character and know how, that is going to make him a great football coach."

In an interview after his introductory on-campus press conference on Monday morning, Schillinger, from Baker, Mont., again preferred to talk about the future rather than his past, which included being inducted into the Montana Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Schillinger, a first-time head coach at the age of 36, was already on to phone calls Monday to potentially add a few veteran coaches to the staff.

"We're in the process of talking to some experienced coaches to come on board. Guys that have been around and have different philosophies that can add to what's already in place," Schillinger said. "I think anytime a new coach comes in, you first want to get to know the players. Get to know them on a personal level, then start to understand the roster from a personnel standpoint and how each guy fits and where they need to be."

The task is daunting, but not without hope.

The Marauders showed real promise in 2021, going 4-7 with a handful of close losses. Last fall, they regressed to 2-9 which has been closer to the recent norm. After Myron Schulz led the program to three winning seasons in their first eight NCAA Division II campaigns from 2006-2013, the Marauders' record is 15-62.

Schillinger, who was a volunteer assistant coach at Bismarck High School in the fall after a stint as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State, understands the challenges, but believes it can be done.

"I feel like the administration wants to push this forward. They're invested," said Schillinger, who also coached at Montana, his alma mater, and Nebraska. "I have a lot of respect for the coaches that have come before and the time they've put in. Ultimately, it's my responsibility to find the right formula."

It will start in the trenches.

"We gotta be a physical football team. Living in North Dakota, you have to be able to run the football, and on the flip side, you have to keep people from being able to run on you," Schillinger said. "Its cliché, but we have to play tough, physical, hardnosed football. People will say that it's easier said than done, and they're right. I get it."

Schillinger has three young daughters with his wife Ericka, who is from Beach N.D. He was a two-time All-Big Sky safety for the Montana Grizzlies. In 2010, he was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After three seasons, he joined the Tennessee Titans, where he made a big fan out of the coach with the 11th-most NFL victories ever.

"I am so excited for Shann and congrats to the University of Mary," said Jeff Fisher, who won 175 games in 22 seasons with the Oilers, Titans and Rams. "It's so cool -- good people finding good people. ... He'll be a great inspiration and role model to the student athletes."

Schillinger replaces Craig Bagnell, who was hired as the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota last month.

Richter, new athletic director Cooper Jones and a search committee, started with nearly 100 applicants. They whittled that down to 15, then 10 before two finalists were brought on campus for interviews. Jones, who will move to Bismarck from California next week, was not on campus Monday.

"In the grand scheme, I'm very, very happy that we were able to get this done in just over a month," Richter said. "We had a lot of great candidates. I'm not overselling that, we did. The search committee did a wonderful job and that ultimately led us to where we are today with Shann being our new football coach."

Schillinger is the eighth football coach in school history. Jones, who played college football at Ohio University, is just the fourth AD.

"Cooper's a football guy. I think with his vision and mine, we are really aligned," Schillinger said.

First up for the new coach will be sliding into spring football, which started March 18. He does not plan to come in and just take over, rather evaluate from above with an eye on what's ahead.

"Ben Davis and the other coaches have been doing a really good job. I think trying to come in with a bunch of schemes and everything right now would be counterproductive," Schillinger said. "We'll try to get a gauge on the guys' strengths and weaknesses. We'll probably bring in a piece or two, that's college football these days. I'll get to know the players and they can get to know me. I think eventually the schemes, the Xs and Os, will come together from there."