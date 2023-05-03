Dominant efforts from the University of Mary men's and women's track and field teams saw them finish atop the standings of the Marauders-Mystics Tune-Up Meet held Wednesday at the Community Bowl.

The Mary men's team finished with 158 points, 67 ahead of second-place Minot State (91). Mary's women's team more than doubled up on second-place Dickinson State (178-68).

On the men's side, Brendon Hoyte and Raheem Taitt-Best clinched NCAA provisional qualifying times while winning a pair of events.

Hoyte took first in the 100-meter dash (10.46) and Taitt-Best was tops in the 200-meter dash (21.18), also setting a new career-best in the event.

St. Mary's alumni and true freshman Joseph Eberle earned a home-town first place finish in the 400-meter dash, running it in 50.18.

Brian Miller won the 800-meter dash in 2:01.84, a mark that was just 2.20 seconds shy of his career-best time.

Akil Howell won the 400-meter hurdles (56.34), Logan Barnes won the high jump (6-feet-1.25-inches), and Matthew Ingalls won the hammer throw with a mark of 41.38 meters, with Trey Haugen taking second with a throw of 40.54 meters.

Morgan Hertz of the Marauders women's team had a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying marks as part of U-Mary's 4x100 relay team (46.72 seconds) and running a career-best 59.97 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Hertz was joined on the 4x100 relay team by Sakena Massiah, Taylor Weidner and Arianna Passeri, who combined to run the best time of the season in the event.

Tia Horning won the 100-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds), took second in the long jump (5.26 meters) and third in the javelin (31.11 meters).

Also earning event wins were Grace Acheson (400 meter dash, 58.01), Nicole Kramchynsky (shot put, 12.19 meters; javelin, 40.05 meters), Passeri (100-meter dash, 11.94 seconds), Massiah (200-meter dash, 24.47 seconds), Jessica Goetz (hammer throw, 41.25 meters), and Antonia Genet (high jump, 5 feet-three inches).

Good outings from the Bismarck State men's and women's teams saw the Mystics each finish third in their shared home meet.

The Mystics men's team finished with 83 points and the women finished a close third with 64.

Bismarck State's men's team earned two first-place finishes, with Raine Skjod winning the 1500-meter run in a time of 4:31.11 and Cameron Erbele winning the pole vault with a mark of 4.20 meters (13 feet, 9.25 inches).

The Mystics men team also got top-three finishes from Nate Overby in the high jump (second, 1.83 meters) and long jump (second, 6.20 meters), Garin Opdahl in the long jump (third, 6.05 meters), Aanders Weltz (second, 41.09 meters) and Juno Obenauer (40.44 meters) in the discus, and Weltz in the javelin (third, 51.29 meters).

Bismarck State's women's team also earned a pair of event wins, as Breena Sand (10.35 meters) brought home gold in the triple jump and Alison Hoff took first in the discus (37.32 meters).

Amy Stringer was second in the 100 hurdles (16.48 seconds) and the 200 meter dash (29.46), Sand was also third in the long jump (4.83 meters), and Brynn Hyttinen was second in the javelin (36.30 meters).

Mary and Bismarck State's teams are all back in action Friday for the NDSU Tune-up, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.