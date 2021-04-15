Marauders make the most of their national tournament debut

It was a long time coming, but the University of Mary’s first game in the ACHA Men’s Division II national hockey tournament was well worth the wait.

ACHA II national scoring co-leader Alex Flicek had two goals and an assist and co-leader Zach Garrett added two assists as top-seeded U-Mary rolled over Davenport University 6-0 in the first of their three pool play games in Group A. The top team in all four groups advance to Monday’s semifinals.

The Marauders held the Panthers without a shot on goal in the third period and goalie Kyle Hayden made nine saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

“It’s emotional for our guys and for me,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “It was an unbelievable effort all around.”

Flicek and Garrett both have 58 points this season. Flicek has been with the team for each of its three years and Garrett opted to return for a fifth season, also his third with the Marauders.

“There was a little bit of nerves and guys were gripping their sticks a little bit. It took us a few minutes to get settled in and it went from there,” Flicek said. “We tried to treat it the same as any other game.”

But it wasn’t any other game.