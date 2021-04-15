Marauders make the most of their national tournament debut

It was a long time coming, but the University of Mary’s first game in the ACHA Men’s Division II national hockey tournament was well worth the wait.
ACHA II national scoring co-leader Alex Flicek had two goals and an assist and co-leader Zach Garrett added two assists as top-seeded U-Mary rolled over Davenport University 6-0 in the first of their three pool play games in Group A. The top team in all four groups advance to Monday’s semifinals.
The Marauders held the Panthers without a shot on goal in the third period and goalie Kyle Hayden made nine saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
“It’s emotional for our guys and for me,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “It was an unbelievable effort all around.”
Flicek and Garrett both have 58 points this season. Flicek has been with the team for each of its three years and Garrett opted to return for a fifth season, also his third with the Marauders.
“There was a little bit of nerves and guys were gripping their sticks a little bit. It took us a few minutes to get settled in and it went from there,” Flicek said. “We tried to treat it the same as any other game.”
But it wasn’t any other game.
It took three years and 141 games for the Marauders to realize the dream of playing in the national tournament. As a new program, they were denied entry into the 2019 tournament, per ACHA rules, despite going 39-5-2-1. They were 39-9-2 and headed to the national tournament last April when COVID-19 dashed those plans.
This time, not even the ongoing pandemic could stop the gathering of the top 16 teams in the country. Given restrictions elsewhere, and North Dakota’s low rate of spread, Bismarck-Mandan was selected to host the event.
Now, two more pool-play games and the semifinals are what stand in the way of the Marauders’ first title game appearance. Playing on home ice, they figure to make a deep run in the tournament, which concludes on Tuesday. U-Mary is 54-1 all-time against Division II teams at Schwan Cadillac Rink and 119-18-4-8 overall.
“It was surreal for sure, with all of the fans. Just seeing the guy’s faces,” Garrett said. “It was nice to see.”
The Marauders looked like the dominant team from the opening faceoff on Thursday. They outshot the Panthers 21-3 in the first period and only the play of Davenport (6-5-1) goalie Brenden Bogema kept it close. U-Mary broke the scoreless tie with two goals in a span of 41 seconds in the final minute.
Seth Cushing scored at 18:59 and Riley Scanlon at 19:20 -- with an assist to Cushing -- to send the Marauders into the locker room up 2-0.
Cushing broke the deadlock when he stopped a rebound with his skate and beat Bogema from the backside. Right after the faceoff, Cushing took possession of the puck behind the net and fed Scanlon in the slot for a one-timer.
Second-period goals by Derek Dropik and Flicek chased Bogema and he was replaced in nets by Drake Deering. Bogema left with 26 saves and Deering made 10 of his 22 saves in the second to keep it a 4-0 game. Dropik scored from in close at 10:06 and Flicek took the puck away from Jeff Rahilly at center ice and skated in on Bogema and scored short-handed at 12:24.
U-Mary (34-4-6-1) tallied two more goals in the third period, one by Johnny Witzke and another by Flicek, whose last goal was assisted by Garrett, leaving both with 58 points on the season.
Huntley said it was a good opener and demonstrated the key to U-Mary’s success.
“You think about how you win games, what you have to do at the end of the game to win,” Huntley said. “We didn’t give up a shot in the third period. That’s what we’ve done against teams for three years. We shut them down in the third period.”
U-Mary outshot the Panthers 54-9.
Eighth-seeded North Carolina State beat ninth-seeded Providence 6-4 in the other Group A game on Thursday. The Marauders play Providence tonight and North Carolina State on Saturday, both games at 7 p.m.
Providence beat the Marauders 2-1 in their regular season finale.
“We’re ready for anything,” Flicek said. “We know every team is going to be gunning for us because we’re the number one seed. We’re coming out with a chip on our shoulders.