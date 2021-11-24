Marauders made major strides this season

Many strides were made this season by the University of Mary football team.

The Marauders doubled their win total from the last time there was a season, 2019, and led three other games in the fourth quarter before coming up short. Head coach Craig Bagnell says narrow losses to Winona State, Minnesota-Duluth and MSU-Moorhead should provide ample motivation when the monotony of pumping iron in the winter can sometimes set in.

"We need to remember that feeling when we're lifting in January," Bagnell said. "A big reason we made the strides we did this season on the field is a result of the physical improvement we've made in terms of getting bigger, stronger and faster. That's where our focus is now."

The Marauders' four wins were the most since 2015. The season ended on a sour note in a 62-40 loss at Bemidji State.

"They were really good, very good offensively," Bagnell said. "They got after us. We couldn't stop them. That was the bottom line."

Still, there was plenty of highlights, most notably from a record-setting offense.

Quarterback Logan Nelson and wide receiver Danny Kittner rewrote the school record books and each also broke NSIC marks. Nelson's 3,732 yards are the most ever for a Northern Sun QB. Kittner, meanwhile, set the conference mark for receiving yards (1,723). Even better, both are back next year.

"I think if we had a winning record or were pushing for a playoff spot, Logan and Danny would finalists for the Harlon Hill award," Bagnell said of D-II's equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. "I'm really excited to have another year with both of those guys."

The Marauders ranked fifth in the 14-team conference in scoring (34.7 points) and yardage (456.3). The Marauders' numbers defensively were improving throughout the season, but were dinged badly by a rough outing the finale, although there was no great shame in that. Bemidji State's season remains alive after beating Augustana in the D-II playoffs last Saturday. The Beavers are the only NSIC team left — they beat Augustana and Minnesota-Duluth was blown out. Bemidji State plays at Colorado Mines on Saturday in the second round.

"I'm excited about the growth that's going to happen and needs to happen on the defensive side of the ball next year," Bagnell said. "We have some good pieces in place, but we have to get better there and everybody understands that."

The Marauders will be looking to improve on their sack (12) and takeaway totals (10). The players that accounted for all seven interceptions -- Ty'Rese Gibson (2), Isaiah Pittman (2), Devin Beck (1), Ty'Rhae Gibson (1) and Johnny Tillman (1) all are expected back.

Offensively, the Marauders should return 10 starters. Only All-NSIC wide receiver Luke Little (20 TD catches) is graduating.

Nelson, Kittner and Dave Small, another all-conference pick, return. As does the entire offensive line, which made major strides from 2019.

"I think we were a fun team to watch play and we have a lot of good players coming back," Bagnell said. "I'm looking forward to next season already."

UP NEXT

Recruiting hits high gear next week when coaches are allowed to be in high school courting future players.

Signing day is the first Wednesday in February.

Bagnell has a clear target for beefing up the roster.

"Really, this is the Year 2 of recruiting a full team on each side of the ball," he said. "We're continuing to develop depth in the program and for the first time we had that this year."

BEEFED UP SPRING BALL?

Last spring, Northern Sun teams were allowed three scrimmages/joint practices during the spring largely due to the entire 2019 season being scuttled.

The format was a hit with players and coaches. The conference is expected to vote on a proposal next month to allow something similar, starting this spring.

"They were incredibly beneficial," Bagnell said. "Other spring sports get competitions, but football doesn't. Hopefully it passes. We'd love the opportunity to do that."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

