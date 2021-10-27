Marauders looking to climb NSIC volleyball mountain

Climbing the Northern Sun volleyball standings has a Kilimanjaro feel to it.

Can be done, but it’s tough.

That’s the task University of Mary coach Abby Pollart and the Marauders are attempting as their season winds down. The Marauders head to Minot today to face the Beavers having won two straight NSIC games, which represent their lone league wins to date.

Still, the two conference victories are as many as the program totaled in 2018 and 2019 combined.

The Marauders have time to get more. After tonight’s match in Minot, they host MSU-Moorhead Saturday and Northern State Tuesday, before road tilts at Upper Iowa and Winona State the first weekend of November.

They close at home against seventh-ranked Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State-Mankato Nov. 12-13.

“We’ve told the girls from Day 1 that if you buy into the process, seeing progress and redefining success, then the big successes will start to come,” Pollart said. “It’s not easy in our conference. Everyone wants to win, of course, but we’re a way different team than we were Day 1 and it’s been fun to see.”

In the final NCAA Division II poll of 2019, the last time there was a season, NSIC teams occupied eight of the top 25 spots in the rankings, and two more were getting votes. This season, five teams are ranked – all in the top 14 – and two are getting votes.

After Concordia-St. Paul, Winona State is 10th, Wayne State 11th, Southwest Minnesota State 13th and St. Cloud State 15th. Eleven of the 16 NSIC teams have winning records.

The Marauders have taken sets from the likes of St. Cloud State and Northern State, but have yet to break through against the league’s heavyweights.

“A lot of it is being in those situations and learning how to finish,” Pollart said. “The more times you’re in that position, the more second nature it becomes to put a cap on it and finish it off.”

While the U-Mary volleyball program has largely struggled since moving to D-II, the 2015 team did show it was possible, if only briefly, when they went 8-12 in NSIC play. Other than that, four is the most wins they have achieved in conference matches.

The Marauders have a chance to hit four by the end of the week. They own a 3-0 non-conference win over Minot State this season. Saturday’s opponent, MSU-Moorhead, is 3-10 in Northern Sun play.

Last weekend, the Marauders took care of Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston in relatively routine fashion. Nehkyah Ellis had 35 kills combined in the two matches, including a .485 hitting percentage in the win over the Bemidji. Setter Kameron Selvig spread the ball around. Of her 90 assists, Bailey Harms (18), Natalia Cruz (16), Emily Torborg (14) and Maddie Cooper (14) were all in double figures.

Defensively, Kaia Sueker led the way with 31 digs. Cruz, Ellis, Selvig and Chloe Lieser were all in double figures.

Pollart continues to utilize her entire roster by design.

“Our starting lineup is not going to be the best that they can be if those kids aren’t doing their job in practice, so you have to give them an opportunity to prove themselves when we can,” she said.

Over the last seven matches of the season, Pollart is looking for steady performance.

“Just overall consistency, per usual. Earlier, we had runs against us sometimes of five or six points. Now, we’ve gotten that down to three or four and sometimes one or two. And then for us, pushing our runs a little deeper,” she said. “The overarching thing for us all season has been everybody together. If everyone does their job, we’re all going to get better and because of that, the energy continues to escalate.

“We don’t ever lack for energy and that’s been great to see.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.