Marauders looking for a full 60 minutes, first win

Must-win might be a little strong, but the University of Mary football team is feeling early-season urgency for a W.

After back-to-back one-score losses, the Marauders host 1-1 Southwest Minnesota State today at the Bowl. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

The Marauders led late in the opener and early last Saturday, but were unable to close either game out. It's the same hump they could not get over last year with four one-score setbacks.

“Every game is important, but if you look at where we’re at, yeah, we need to get going,” Marauders’ head coach Craig Bagnell said. “If we play 60 minutes (Saturday), we’ll put ourselves in good position. If we don’t, we’ve seen twice now what happens when we don’t.”

The Marauders could not have started off better last week against Winona State. Two long drives resulted in a 14-0 lead against the 2-0 Warriors. Over the last three quarters, however, they scored just three points.

“I didn’t do a good enough job, and we didn’t play well enough,” Bagnell said. “Winona State is good. They made some adjustments defensively that we didn’t respond very well to.”

The Marauders’ 188 yards against Winona was more than 260 below their average last year and the same number under their opening-game total.

“Penalties and negative plays were a part of it. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Bagnell said.

All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner continues to put up numbers (15-192 yards, 2 TD) and tight end Luke Bodine (9-74) has played well, but nobody else has more than three catches.

“We need guys to step up,” Bagnell said. “There will be some different guys on the field (Saturday).”

Southwest Minnesota State beat Concordia-St. Paul last week and trailed by just a field goal entering the fourth quarter against Minnesota-Duluth in its first game.

Scott Underwood is in his first season as head coach at SMSU. Underwood was at the helm at St. Cloud State when the university dropped football after the 2019 season. He also is a former assistant coach at UND.

The Marauders will get a heavy dose of tailback Jesse Sherwood, the Northern Sun’s leading rusher, with 352 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

“Sherwood is really talented. He’s a very good player,” Bagnell said.

The Mustangs also have the leading tackler in the NSIC in linebacker Onte Burns.

“We have to tackle really well and they also have long receivers who can make plays,” Bagnell said. “They’re a good team for sure. We’re going to have to play well for a full 60 minutes.”