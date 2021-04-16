Marauders look to close spring ball on high note against MSU-Moorhead

Among the hot new phrases in coach-speak these days is the term “complementary football.”
University of Mary head coach Craig Bagnell did not use the phrase when describing his team’s play against Northern Sun power Bemidji State last Saturday, but he could have. In the joint practice session, which featured about 80 live plays held at Moorhead High, the Marauders encapsulated complementary football in a sequence of events during the scrimmage.
“One of the things that really stood out was we were driving down the field and one of our tailbacks fumbled. As an offensive guy, that’s kind of a punch in the gut,” Bagnell said. “But our defense came out, forced a 3-and-out, and we went on a 12-play drive and scored. That was good.”
While it was just a scrimmage and no score was kept, Bagnell was clearly pleased with his team’s play. The last two times the Marauders have faced Bemidji State the scores were 52-7 and 66-0.
U-Mary quarterback Logan Nelson, who accounted for 13 touchdowns in seven games the last time there was a season, in 2019, took it a step further.
“The fact that we left a lot on the table and still played up to and above Bemidji, was really encouraging because Bemidji is a great program,” the 6-foot-5, 223-pound senior said. “There were a lot of positives for us, but we still need to execute better, but you can definitely see the potential we have.”
The Marauders will attempt to keep working out the kinks today as they close spring ball against MSU-Moorhead in another joint practice session. The get together, which includes a number of drills and competitions throughout and closes with a scrimmage, begins at 2 p.m. The scrimmage will start around 4.
Linebacker Devin Beck, a Legacy High grad who was not able to play last Saturday due to a bout with COVID-19, says being able to line up against another team has helped bridge the gap after a fall without real football.
“We’ve stayed positive through all of it, honestly. It’s been tough. It’s been long, but having those scrimmages to look forward to was really nice,” Beck said. “I think all of us can see the improvement we’ve made through this long stretch. We’re bigger, stronger and faster and we’re more confident in our schemes, but until you’re able to go out against another team, you don’t really know. Now, we can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel with everything looking positive for next season.”
Today’s scrimmage against the Dragons, who went 6-5 in 2019 and 8-4 the year before, will be the final on-field work for the Marauders this spring. Their first scrimmage, planned for March 27, was canceled when Northern State had virus issues pop up. Bagnell is hoping to see more of what he saw against Bemidji State today, just better.
“Overall, I was happy with what we did. Number 1, it was good for our guys just to get to go play. And 2, it was a good showing against one of the top teams in our conference,” the head coach said. “So now we have to see if we can handle another good team in our league. We had a week to fix the mistakes we made, and so those mistakes better not show up again. We have to play better (Saturday). That’s the progression we need to see, and it needs to happen now.”
For Nelson, who split reps last week with junior Avery Gould and Legacy High freshman Rhett Clements, the objectives are clear.
“A big conversation between Bagnell and all the quarterbacks right now is just cleaning everything up. Being cleaner with our reads; knowing where to go with the football; knowing the protections; opening up the playbook,” Nelson said. “Against the teams we play, you don’t have much margin for error. You have to be clean. (Saturday) is another opportunity to work on those things and get better.”
He said the pieces are in place to do it.
“The talent is here, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” Nelson said. “It’s not even just the talent part. I think the work ethic has improved. A lot of the young guys have brought in really great energy. They’re hungry and they’re working hard. I think we’re in a really good place.”
Enthusiasm throughout the program is high.
“We’re already at 50-plus guys that are going to be here before the report date (for fall camp),” Nelson said. “We’re going to be getting together a lot over the summer, working on things, doing a lot of team bonding. We have to build on what we’ve done the last few months.”
Beck said the defense also has specific areas of improvement they’ll look to work on today, most notably forcing turnovers and red zone defense.
Beck played in all 11 games for the Marauders in 2019 and has drawn high marks from Bagnell for his play in fall 2020 practices and into the spring. The 6-1, 225-pounder enjoys being one of several key contributors from Bismarck and Mandan on roster, but would enjoy it even more if they win.
“I would say in my time here, this is the most talented group we’ve had,” he said. “I think one of the things that stands out is how motivated everyone is. You think, well, you’re not getting to play games, that stinks, what are we going to do? That hasn’t happened. We’ve used this time to get better. Now we just need to go out and prove it on Saturdays.”
