Marauders look to close spring ball on high note against MSU-Moorhead

“Overall, I was happy with what we did. Number 1, it was good for our guys just to get to go play. And 2, it was a good showing against one of the top teams in our conference,” the head coach said. “So now we have to see if we can handle another good team in our league. We had a week to fix the mistakes we made, and so those mistakes better not show up again. We have to play better (Saturday). That’s the progression we need to see, and it needs to happen now.”

For Nelson, who split reps last week with junior Avery Gould and Legacy High freshman Rhett Clements, the objectives are clear.

“A big conversation between Bagnell and all the quarterbacks right now is just cleaning everything up. Being cleaner with our reads; knowing where to go with the football; knowing the protections; opening up the playbook,” Nelson said. “Against the teams we play, you don’t have much margin for error. You have to be clean. (Saturday) is another opportunity to work on those things and get better.”

He said the pieces are in place to do it.