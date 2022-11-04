Marauders look for winning streak in Minot

Minot State has nothing to lose and the University of Mary is looking for its first winning streak of the season.

Only one can happen Saturday at Herb Parker Stadium as the 0-9 Beavers host the Marauders, coming off a 23-13 road victory over winless Concordia-St. Paul last weekend.

The theme of the Marauders’ season has been narrow losses -- five by one score or less. Only one of Minot State’s nine defeats are by a touchdown or less.

It means little in a rivalry game, where a win for the Beavers would be their Super Bowl.

“They’re going to throw everything out there,” Marauders’ head coach Craig Bagnell said. “They blitz a lot, they bring pressure. Offensively, you can expect trick plays – reverses, double passes. They'll do some unique stuff."

The Marauders are down a handful of starters, but Bagnell is hopeful senior quarterback Logan Nelson can return after missing the win over the Golden Bears.

In the victory over CSP, the Marauders had the ball for over 35 minutes and ran for 202 yards. The Golden Bears double- and triple-teamed All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner. That left a numbers advantage in the box. Dave Small Jr. in particular took advantage with 147 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown.

“I thought Dave played really well. He ran hard,” Bagnell said. “O-line did a good job. I thought our receivers blocked well.”

It wasn’t all great, however. The Marauders led 17-0 midway through the quarter, but didn’t drive the final nail through the Golden Bears' coffin.

“We controlled the game, but we didn’t finish well,” said Bagnell. “That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. Gotta play 60 minutes. We haven’t done a good enough job doing that and that’s why we’re (2-7).”

Linebacker Nate Eschelman had two tackles-for-loss and a sack. Trey Gola-Collard had five tackles and his second interception of the season. Fellow defensive back Ty’Rhae Gibson also drew high marks from Bagnell. Gibson leads the team in INTs (3) and pass break-ups (8). He also has 40 tackles.

Jason Stoddard, a key special teams player for the Marauders, also was singled out.

“He’s a tone-setter guy for us,” Bagnell said of the Mountain View, Wyo., product.

Minot State is last in scoring (11 ppg) and points allowed (39 ppg) in the Northern Sun, but they are not devoid.

Defensively, linebackers Carson Cayko (60 tackles) and Isaiah Bigby (49 tackles) stand out on film. As does cornerback Knylen Miller-Levi, who has three interceptions.

Offensively, the Beavers have been banged up in the trenches, which is a big reason why running back Ali Mohamed’s numbers (3.1 yards per carry) are down.

The Marauders broke a five-game losing streak to the Beavers last season with a 49-point performance to regain the Battle of the Big Lake Trophy. Keeping it in Bismarck long term is the objective.

“I don’t think we need to say much about it, I hope not,” Bagnell said. “Rivalry games speak for themselves.”