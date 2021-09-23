Marauders' Little has excelled on and off the field

“A lot of things have to happen for Danny and I and the other receivers to get the ball. The line’s gotta protect Logan (Nelson), and he has to make the throw,” Little said. “It’s the entire unit and that’s the great thing about football.”

The Marauders’ offense has clicked well through their first three games. They rank sixth in the country in first downs per game (26) and 11th in passing offense (326.3 yards per game).

Last Saturday’s 47-23 win in Marshall over Southwest Minnesota State was one of the program’s best in years.

“It was huge for us. It was really fulfilling for the players and the coaches. I was just so happy for everyone because I know how hard we’ve worked,” Little said. “I honestly believe that’s the team we can be, and I think every one of us believes that.”

In the era of grad transfers and the transfer portal, possibilities for players of Little’s caliber to move on are there, but playing anywhere else was never an option.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about that, but this is home. I love my teammates and coaches and I want to be a part of something special here,” he said. “The lessons I’ve learned, the skills I’ve developed, on and off the field, I wouldn’t give that up for anything. The experience I’ve had here is the best I could’ve possibly imagined.”

