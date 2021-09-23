Marauders' Little has excelled on and off the field

Luke Little is one of the top D-II football players in the country, but it wasn’t always that way.
Back in high school at Century, Little was just looking for playing time.
“My junior year I didn’t play varsity,” he said. “I was a backup outside linebacker.”
That, and in many other ways, is why Little is the ideal person and player to emulate.
Not exactly a blue chip recruit coming out of high school, Little is now on the radar of pro scouts. A few called head coach Craig Bagnell looking for intel on the Marauders’ 6-foot-4, 221-pound wide receiver last spring. His play this fall is sure to peak further interest.
He currently ranks fifth in touchdown catches in the country (5) and 16th in yards (315) for the Marauders, who host Winona State on Saturday at the Bowl.
Little would have interest in pursuing football beyond this fall, but not at all costs. He doesn’t need to.
Also a stellar student, Little already has his degree (finance and banking) and minor (business) done. He’ll have his MBA (Master of Business Administration) in hand at the end of the school year. And, for good measure, he’s already got a job as a financial advisor at North Point Financial Planners in Bismarck.
“If an opportunity came up where a team called and asked (me) to workout, or if there was a chance to go to one of the smaller combines, absolutely, I’d be interested,” he said. “But it’s not something I’m dead set on happening no matter what. Mostly because after four-and-a-half-years I’m pretty beat up.”
Little has battled through, and played with, a number of injuries during his career, but it’s done little to slow him down. Entering Saturday’s game against NSIC power Winona State (2-1), he has 96 catches for 1,456 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He’s off to a sizzling start in his senior season. Through three games, he has 23 catches for 315 yards and five TDs.
About the only receiver hotter is his teammate, Danny Kittner, who leads D-II in catches (35) and yards (469).
Little has unique physical traits, but that’s not enough when it comes to performing at peak level.
“Luke plays five different spots for us,” Bagnell said. “That’s a lot to learn and a lot to understand, but anybody who knows Luke knows he’s a very bright kid. He’s physically very talented, but he also works extremely hard. Luke and Danny are a lot alike in that they’re smart, they work really hard and they’re both really good kids.”
Any talk of his individual achievements gets quickly deflected to the team.
“A lot of things have to happen for Danny and I and the other receivers to get the ball. The line’s gotta protect Logan (Nelson), and he has to make the throw,” Little said. “It’s the entire unit and that’s the great thing about football.”
The Marauders’ offense has clicked well through their first three games. They rank sixth in the country in first downs per game (26) and 11th in passing offense (326.3 yards per game).
Last Saturday’s 47-23 win in Marshall over Southwest Minnesota State was one of the program’s best in years.
“It was huge for us. It was really fulfilling for the players and the coaches. I was just so happy for everyone because I know how hard we’ve worked,” Little said. “I honestly believe that’s the team we can be, and I think every one of us believes that.”
In the era of grad transfers and the transfer portal, possibilities for players of Little’s caliber to move on are there, but playing anywhere else was never an option.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about that, but this is home. I love my teammates and coaches and I want to be a part of something special here,” he said. “The lessons I’ve learned, the skills I’ve developed, on and off the field, I wouldn’t give that up for anything. The experience I’ve had here is the best I could’ve possibly imagined.”
