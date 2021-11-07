Marauders' Little goes out with a bang at the Bowl

By Luke Little's estimation, cell phone photos Saturday soared well into the 100s, and for good reason.

After a record-setting day, his final football game at the Bowl, there was plenty to celebrate.

In his last home game for the University of Mary, Little caught three touchdown passes, giving him 18 on the season, a new school record.

"Definitely triple digits," Little said of how many photos were snapped. "It's fun. Today was a good day."

Based on Little's performance this season, those photos might be worth more than memories in the future.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound wide receiver is officially on the radar of pro scouts. A handful have contacted Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell to express interest.

Northern Sun players in the NFL is not unprecedented. The Minnesota Vikings start two NSIC alums -- fullback C.J. Ham (Augustana) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (Mankato State).

"Luke's special. He's 6-4, 6-5. He can run. He's incredibly intelligent. He has a six-pack. He's physical," Bagnell said. "Somebody made a video of him pancaking guys. There's like 28 clips of him just running through people making blocks. He catches everything and he can block. Just the total package."

On the season, Little has 73 catches for 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 156 yards and three TDs on Saturday in the Marauders' 49-31 win over Minot State.

Bagnell is confident Little will get an opportunity to showcase his skills at the next level.

"I think he'll get a chance to play on Sundays, I really do," he said. "It'll just be a matter of making the most of the opportunity he gets. Nothing's guaranteed. He knows that, but he certainly deserves a chance to show what he can do."

The stereotype of wide receivers is that of being a diva, or high maintenance. That assumption would be way off for Little, and for his fellow star wide receiver and teammate Danny Kittner, for that matter.

Both are engaging, intelligent, and thoughtful young men, who happen to be outstanding football players. Little already has a degree in hand and will have his MBA at the end of the current school year.

For Little, he is more concerned about preparing for the Marauders' final game Saturday in Bemidji than on what may lie ahead.

"That's a conversation I'll have after the season. Right now, I just want to focus on this week, be really prepared for Saturday and hopefully go out on a high note," Little said.

He did that Saturday at the Bowl, which was meaningful to Little, who has been playing football games at the Bismarck stadium since his junior varsity days at Century High School.

"I've been playing at the Bowl for about 10 years," he said. "I wanted to go out with a bang and beat our biggest rival. It's all I could've asked for in my last game at the Bowl."

The win meant the Marauders took possession of the Battle of the Big Lake trophy for the first time since 2014. Little was the first to grab the trophy and hoist above his head, although that was not easy task even for the buff Bismarck native.

"You know, it's pretty heavy," he confessed. "You get it above your head and realize, this thing is pretty dense."

It was a symbolic moment for Little and the six other Marauder seniors who have helped resurrect the football program. Their four wins this season are the most since 2014. They also had three other games where they led in the fourth quarter, but came up short.

"A few plays here and there ended in some losses for us, but more importantly in my mind is that we've shown the league and ourselves that we're not the same team we were in the past. U-Mary's not a joke anymore," Little said. "We're a legit contender in every game and it feels great to prove that to ourselves, to the league and everybody watching."

