Marauders lead early, lose lead late to Winona State

A promising start for the U-Mary football team against perennial Northern Sun powerhouse Winona State fell by the wayside on Saturday in Winona, Minn.

Taking a 14-0 lead thanks to touchdowns on their first two drives, the Marauders allowed the Warriors to score 25 of the next 28 points in a 25-17 loss to drop their record to 0-2.

The running game, while often ineffective for the Marauders on Saturday, got the job done on Mary's two scoring plays.

Receiver Danny Kittner scored on a 3-yard run to give Mary a 7-0 lead, then running back Dave Small Jr. got free for an 11-yard score.

Outside of those two plays, Winona State held Mary to 24 yards on 27 carries, less than a yard per attempt.

After Small Jr.'s score, Winona got on the board immediately with their next drive. Going 65 yards on just four plays, Ty Gavin (153 yards rushing on 28 attempts) hit the goal-line after a 22-yard run to cut Mary's lead in half.

The lone other score before halftime was a broken-play tackle in the U-Mary end zone, giving Winona State a safety and making the score 14-9 at the break.

Winona State had five drives in the second half. The first ended in a fumble, the next two ended in touchdowns, the fourth ended in a missed field goal, and their final drive ended in a separation field goal with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Mary extended their lead to 17-9 off of the Winona State fumble, but the Warriors answered with lengthy drives that took up more than 10 minutes of game clock for their two touchdowns.

The Warriors cut Mary's lead to two with a 2-yard run by Sam Lloyd, but went for the tie with a two-point conversion attempt and were unsuccessful.

They followed that drive with their go-ahead scoring drive, taking nine plays to go 42 yards after a U-Mary three-and-out gave them good field position.

Trevor Paulsen scored from 7 yards out this time, and the Warriors kicked the PAT for a 22-17 lead.

Mary's offense completely stalled out, and they had three more drives before the end of the game, none of which lasted more than three plays.

The Marauders, still within a touchdown as the clock ran down, attempted a lateral play where quarterback Logan Nelson hit Riley Potthast for a 30-yard gain, who then lateraled to Kittner, who then lateraled back to Nelson, who lateraled again to Kittner, who was finally tackled at the U-Mary 46-yard line with the clock expired.

Including his completion on the final play of the game, Nelson was 15 of 29 for 150 yards passing and was sacked four times. Small Jr. led the Marauders with 43 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

Danny Kittner led the team, and the game, with six receptions for 75 yards, which broke the U-Mary receiving yards record of 2,781, which was previously held by Elby Pope. Kittner now has 2,854 receiving yards in his career.

U-Mary will attempt to break their season-opening losing streak next Saturday when they host Southwest Minnesota State at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Game time is set for 2 p.m.