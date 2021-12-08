Marauders' Kittner earns first-team All-American honors

Danny Kittner keeps piling up the hardware.

The University of Mary wide receiver was named an American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-American on Wednesday, the latest award for the Marauders' star following a record-breaking season.

Already the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year and the D2CCA Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, Kittner was one of just two wide receivers named to the AFCA first team. Two more were named second-teamers. Nearly 170 universities play D-II football.

Kittner is just the third U-Mary player to earn AFCA All-American honors, joining wide receiver Tyler Steffan (2011) and linebacker Grant Singer (2013, 2014).

On the recruiting trail in Minnesota on Wednesday, University of Mary head coach Craig Bagnell was already looking forward to next season and beyond for the Marauders' standout wideout.

"From Day 1, Danny's goal has been to play on Sundays and he's done everything right up to this point to make that happen," said Bagnell, who spent last week recruiting in North Dakota. "For the next nine months, every decision he makes -- what he eats, how much he sleeps, how he trains, how he makes himself better, how he makes his teammates better -- all of that will play into his goal of playing in the NFL.

"The thing about Danny is, and we've said it a thousand times, we know he'll do all the right things. That's the type of kid he is. He's humble, but also incredibly driven."

Along those lines, Kittner's hard work is already paying off. Bagnell said every NFL team will be through the Marauders' facilities this offseason to gather intel on Kittner, and fellow wide receiver Luke Little.

"We've had a lot of NFL teams reach out," Bagnell said. "Luke's earned the opportunity. Now it's about making the most of it. Fortunately, we have one more year with Danny, but both of those guys, in my opinion, have earned the right to show teams what they can do."

Despite the Marauders' season ending on Nov. 13, Kittner remains the NCAA's all-divisions leader in catches (128), receiving yards (1,723) and all-purpose yards (2,251). Kittner's 18 receiving touchdowns were topped only by Little.

The Marauders made major strides on the field this fall, finishing with four wins, their most since 2014. They featured one of the most prolific offenses in the country, but it wasn't enough to get further All-American recognition despite stellar seasons from quarterback Logan Nelson and Little. Both were All-NSIC honorees.

"It starts up front with the offensive line, allowing Logan to do what he does, and that allows Danny to do what he does," Bagnell said. "Certainly, Logan and Luke were both deserving, they had great seasons, but there are a lot of things that factor into it."

As impressive as Kittner's on-field performance was this season, maybe even more noteworthy is what he is not doing. In the era of the transfer portal, where athletes, especially top ones, have the freedom to move on a moment's notice, Kittner is staying put, despite there be plenty of schools who'd love to add his skills.

"He's here still. He hasn't gotten caught up with what's been going on out there," Bagnell said. "I think that might say more about him than anything else. Just a great kid, a great football player and I'm really glad he plays for us."

