Marauders kick off spring football Saturday

Spring ball will kick off today under the sun for the University of Mary football team.

The first of 15 practices -- 12 with full pads -- will be held at the Bowl today in 60-degree weather. The practices, held Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, are open to the public. The spring game will be played April 9. Two more practices (April 12 and 14), will be held after that.

The Marauders are trying to carry the momentum of last season's 4-7 campaign, which included a rewriting of the record books on the offensive side of the ball. The 2022 season kicks off at the Bowl Sept. 3 against Wayne State.

"We're excited to get outside. Winter workouts have been going really well," said head coach Craig Bagnell. "We're bigger and stronger than we were at this point last year. The guys gave done a great job."

A big focus this spring will be on situational football, Bagnell said. The Marauders had four other games last season which went down to the wire, but ended in defeat.

"The biggest thing for us is the continued development with our base systems in all three phases. We've identified some areas we have to get better at," Bagnell said. "We're going to spend a lot of time on situational things. We're not going to put our entire offense and our entire defense in. It's just 15 practices. We don't want to overwhelm the guys."

Offensively, the Marauders will hit the ground running when fall camp begins in August. The Marauders could return as many as 10 starters and several more players that played a bunch.

All-American quarterback Logan Nelson and All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner are back. Both will get plenty of spring reps, but within reason.

"Is Logan going to get as many reps as other guys? No. Is Danny? Probably not, but they're not going to be sitting on the sidelines in bubble wrap either," Bagnell said. "We have other guys in the quarterback room, in the wide receiver room and on the offensive line, that will get more reps."

The Marauders averaged 35 points and nearly 360 yards passing per game last season. Nelson and Kittner broke virtually every passing and receiving record, respectively.

All-conference running back Dave Small also returns.

Spring ball also opens up opportunities for players yet to see many snaps during the Northern Sun season due to the extra year (COVID seniors) offered players.

"It's a big opportunity for the young guys. We still have a lot of redshirt freshmen who haven't gotten as much time yet," Bagnell said. "This is a really good chance for those kids to show what they can do."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

