Marauders' Huntley named ACHA D-II coach of the year, but national tournament canceled

"When we're able to take a step back, and that's hard to in the immediacy of this situation, what these kids have been able to accomplish in the first two years of this program is incredible," Huntley said. "On top of that, we've been able to impact our community in a positive way. Not just in how we've played, but in what we're doing off the ice. Those things are important at the University of Mary and to the experience our players are having."

UP IN THE AIR

With the NCAA announcing Thursday that all winter and spring national championships are canceled, athletic departments across the country were scrambling to determine the next steps.

The obvious question being, will be there any spring sports at all?

U-Mary athletic department officials were unsure of what their next step would be. A decision could come on Friday.

HEADED HOME

Day 2 of the D-II national swimming and diving meet got underway on Thursday in Geneva, Ohio. However, it did not finish.

Victoria Murillo and Andrea Lee swam in the 200-yard finals, but shortly after the race concluded, the NCAA made its announcement and the rest of the meet was canceled.