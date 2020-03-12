Marauders' Huntley named ACHA D-II coach of the year, but national tournament canceled

Dan Huntley was named the ACHA Division II National Coach of the Year on Thursday.
However, he and his University of Mary hockey team had little reason to celebrate.
Earlier in the day, the ACHA D-II national hockey tournament in Frisco, Texas, suffered the same fate as nearly all sporting events across the country -- it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Marauders, who were the No. 1 seed for the tournament which was supposed to start March 20, were left to reflect on another great season but also wondering about what might have been.
"It's disappointing for our kids that have had their eyes set on this moment since the fall of 2017 when we announced," Huntley said. "When we had the meeting today to tell our team, it was tough, especially our seniors. I hugged them, told them I loved them and that part of the foundation of our program was built on what they did."
One of the Marauders' seven seniors, goalie Lance Knudson, was named an ACHA D-II first team All-American. Alex Flicek, who has two years of eligibility remaining, also was named a first team All-American.
In two seasons under Huntley, the Marauders have won 78 out of 96 games. Per ACHA rules, first-year programs are not allowed to compete in the national tournament, meaning the Marauders' first crack at a national title was this year. The Marauders' 2019-20 record ends at 39-9-0-2.
"When we're able to take a step back, and that's hard to in the immediacy of this situation, what these kids have been able to accomplish in the first two years of this program is incredible," Huntley said. "On top of that, we've been able to impact our community in a positive way. Not just in how we've played, but in what we're doing off the ice. Those things are important at the University of Mary and to the experience our players are having."
UP IN THE AIR
With the NCAA announcing Thursday that all winter and spring national championships are canceled, athletic departments across the country were scrambling to determine the next steps.
The obvious question being, will be there any spring sports at all?
U-Mary athletic department officials were unsure of what their next step would be. A decision could come on Friday.
HEADED HOME
Day 2 of the D-II national swimming and diving meet got underway on Thursday in Geneva, Ohio. However, it did not finish.
Victoria Murillo and Andrea Lee swam in the 200-yard finals, but shortly after the race concluded, the NCAA made its announcement and the rest of the meet was canceled.
National qualifiers from the U-Mary indoor track and field and wrestling teams were in Birmingham, Ala., and Sioux Falls, S.D., respectively for their championship meets. However, their stays will be brief after both were canceled. The meets were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
STATE 'A' ADJUST SCHEDULE
The Class A state basketball tournament remains on in Fargo with no restrictions to fan access.
The girls semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 and 8 p.m., at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC). All consolation games will be played at the Fargodome, starting at noon.
Saturday's championship games will be played at 5 and 8 p.m. at the SHAC. The complete schedule can be found on page B4.
NAHL ICED OUT
The Bismarck Bobcats' season has been put on ice.
The NAHL announced on Thursday all games have been postponed until further notice.
In a release, the league said it will hold a conference call on Friday with the NAHL Board of Governors to "discus further actions."
The USHL, which includes Fargo Force, also has been postponed indefinitely.
IFL TO SUSPEND PLAY
The Bismarck Bucks' game on Sunday in Sioux Falls against the Storm has been postponed as the Indoor Football League announced it too will suspend play.
The IFL will play games on Saturday in Oakland and San Diego but with no fans in attendance. After that, all games are postponed.
IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon hopes games will be played again this season, but there is no timeline for that decision.
